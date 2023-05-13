Perhaps you received money this month from the IRS. And what are you going to do with the extra money? There are many people in Kentucky who do not use banks regularly. An estimated 5.2% of Kentucky households were “unbanked” in 2021. That means no one in the household had a checking or savings account at a bank or credit union.
According to the FCIS, the top two reasons for not having a bank account are not having enough money to meet minimum balance requirements and not trusting banks. Other reasons may include having made banking mistakes in the past or using non-bank services instead. Let’s look at a few common barriers that keep people from banking and consider potential benefits.
Not having enough money to meet minimum balance requirements is the most cited reason for being unbanked. This requirement can vary widely by financial institution or account. Checking accounts have minimum balance requirements to ensure there is enough money to cover check, debit, or ATM transactions.
Banks must disclose all account fees up front, so the fees should never be a surprise. Customers can shop around to see which banks or credit unions have an account that suits their specific financial needs. With the availability of mobile and online banking options, you may even be able to use a bank outside of your town.
Not trusting banks was the second most cited reason for not having a bank account followed by the desire for privacy by avoiding banks. Banks and credit unions provide deposit insurance for your accounts, which protects your money if anything happens to the institution. Also, government agencies examine banks and credit unions to ensure safety, soundness, and consumer protection. Because banks are insured, a bank is a safer place to stash your cash than under your mattress or in a money jar. Other services like money orders and payday loans can come with steep fees that you could avoid with a bank account.
A bank account offers you the convenience of direct deposit, which may give you access to your funds sooner than depositing a check. Bank accounts also offer efficient ways to pay bills by writing checks or using online options. This can be faster and less expensive than buying money orders. Using a bank or credit union can save you money over other services.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
With fresh strawberries, your family will enjoy this salad.
Spring Harvest Salad5 cups Spring Leaf Lettuce
2 ½ cups spinach eaves
1 ½ cups sliced strawberries
1 cup fresh blueberries
½ cup thinly sliced green onions
Dressing:
4 teaspoons lemon juice
2 ½ tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar’1 ½ teaspoons Dijon Mustard
2 teaspoons honey
½ teaspoon salt
1.4 cup feta cheese crumbles
½ cup unsalted sliced almonds
Combine leaf lettuce and spinach leaves with sliced strawberries, blueberries and green onion in a large bowl. Prepare dressing by whisking together the lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and salt; pour over lettuce mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle salad with feta cheese and sliced almonds. Serve immediately. Will make 8-1 cup servings.
