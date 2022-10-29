Johnna Atkinson-Bigelow will be performing in SCC’s upcoming stage production of “Steel Magnolias” in the role of M’Lynn Eatenton, a character who experiences a tragic personal loss.
It is a loss that Atkinson-Bigelow understands all too well.
In “Steel Magnolias,” M’Lynn loses her daughter, Shelby, to critical health conditions that worsen over the course of the play. M’Lynn is left devastated by the loss and looks to her close circle of friends for comfort.
Atkinson-Bigelow, a professor of communications at SCC, is able to relate to the role of grieving mother because it is a role that she has been living for the past two years and eight months. On February 11, 2020, Atkinson-Bigelow’s 21-year-old daughter, Brynlee, was killed in a car accident.
As with M’Lynn, the community rallied around Atkinson-Bigelow and her husband, Brad, in the days and weeks after the loss of Brynlee, who was a well-known and exceptional athlete, first at Somerset High School and later at the University of Kentucky.
“Almost three years later, my heart is still heavy,” Atkinson-Bigelow said. “But thanks to the outpouring of love and prayers, we’re able to endure our earthly journey without our girl.”
Atkinson-Bigelow’s connection to “Steel Magnolias’’ goes back decades but has evolved over time. She recalls watching the film adaptation when it was first released in theaters in 1989. The impact of M’Lynn’s loss was one that left Bigelow “sobbing uncontrollably.”
But her reaction to re-watching the movie after the loss of her own daughter contrasted greatly. The summer following Brynlee’s death, Atkinson-Bigelow came across a re-airing of “Steel Magnolias” on television. Despite knowing what she could be in for emotionally, she watched anyway. Her husband took notice and called her a “glutton for punishment,” she said.
As Shelby’s death scene arrived, Atkinson-Bigelow was surprised at her own reaction. She did not succumb to grief at M’Lynn’s loss as she had previously. Rather, she felt only jealousy, because “M’Lynn at least got to say goodbye,” she said.
Her role in “Steel Magnolias” is just the latest in an acting “comeback” of sorts for Atinkinson-Bigelow. After 25 years of prioritizing parenthood over theater, she made her return to the stage earlier this year, which she says reignited her passion for the performing arts and has allowed her to express the grief that she has been carrying since Feb. 11, 2020.
One of her first performances back was in “Mary: Her Story,” a musical that tells the life story of Jesus Christ through his mother Mary’s perspective.
“I’m playing the mother of Mary, who is going to experience great heartache and pain through the loss of her son, Jesus,” she said.
In preparing for the role, Atkinson-Bigelow came to sympathize with Mary’s grief in a profound and personal way. It was an experience that she believes helped prepare her to play M’Lynn.
Atkinson-Bigelow called the “Steel Magnolias” role one that “you just feel that you’re meant to play,” adding that she sees it as a “responsibility.”
“With M’lynn, because of my connection to her, I can connect to her on a level that other people can’t connect to,” she said. “I want to do it in honor of all those moms that have lost kids because I believe we are the strongest. We are the Steel Magnolias.”
SCC Fine Arts Coordinator Julia Chereson, the director for the upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias,” said that Bigelow “really shined” when she auditioned for the role of M’Lynn.
“I could feel Johnna’s connection with the material,” Chereson said. “She gave a beautiful, grounded performance.”
Looking ahead, Atkinson-Bigelow believes the rehearsal process will be less emotional the closer she gets to the play’s opening night because it will become more routine.
“That’s the process of acting,” she said. “You want the emotions to be there. You want to reveal the reality of what you’re portraying, but you can’t lose control of it.”
“Steel Magnolias” will be performed at 8:00 p.m. on November 17, 18, and 19 and at 2:00 p.m. on November 20 in the Stoner Little Theatre on SCC’s Somerset Campus. Tickets will go on sale in Stoner 108 on November 2.
