Birds are gardeners’ allies. They are efficient predators of insects, silently aiding the gardener. In just one afternoon, a small house wren can snatch up more than 500 insect eggs, beetles, and grubs.
Unless your yard is completely bare of trees or shrubs, you likely have birds visiting you this winter. They provide window interest, that is, you can watch them from inside your warm home through a window.
However, birds can be easily encouraged to visit your home by satisfying their four needs: food, water, cover, and nesting sites. For winter enjoyment, by far the easiest way to get birds to visit your home is through feeding.
SEEDS
The best seed to put in bird feeders is black oil sunflower seed. A good second choice is white proso millet. However, goldfinches and purple finches prefer niger thistle. Tufted titmice and chickadees enjoy peanut kernels. To get the most diversity, feed the two basic seed then add in whatever food your favorite birds prefer.
Beef suet is favored by woodpeckers. Hang the fat in a plastic mesh bag or dip pinecones in melted suet and hang on tree or shrub branches. There are plenty of websites on how to prepare suet. As the weather gets warmer, suet becomes rancid and must be removed.
WATER. Birds need water all winter. The challenge can sometimes be keeping it from freezing. Specialty bird stores or online retailers sell immersion water heaters. Water should be no deeper than 3 inches.
COVER/NESTING SITES. Cover is simply a place birds can escape from predators and weather. A landscape filled with both deciduous and evergreen shrubs and/or trees will have no problem sheltering birds or providing nesting sites. Fruiting trees and shrubs have the added benefit of food (for the birds) and aesthetics (for the gardener). If you have outdoor cats, birds are most appreciative of a safe, accessible place to escape.
Some birds prefer evergreen copses, others prefer densely twiggy shrubs. Don’t forget grasses and groundcovers as well. Bluntly stated, a diversely planted landscape is more attractive to birds than a bland, uniform landscape.
A fun thing to do this February is participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. It is held February 17-20, 2023. All you need is a good identification book, some field glasses, and a willingness to get online and report your numbers. For more information, search online for ‘great backyard bird count’.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, follow kyplants on Instagram, and take a look at Pulaski County Horticulture on YouTube.
If you are interested in programs such as winter native seeding or heat treating your seed or even making your own honey bee hive box, take a look at our upcoming events on our website (https://pulaski.ca.uky.edu) or call our office at 606-679-6361.
The 2023 Living on a Few Acres program has been scheduled for February 10-11. There’s a fee of $15 per person or $25 per two from the same family. Please see our website or call our office for more information.
