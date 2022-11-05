For some reason, many of us only think about eating pumpkin only during the fall season of the year. Probably because October and November are the months we find whole pumpkins available at farmers markets, grocery stores and at road side stands. That orange fruit of fall can help boost your immune system, protect your vision and even help you look younger, so be sure to take advantage of the fresh pumpkins available to you.
Fall is practically synonymous with pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin bread, pumpkin blizzards, pumpkin muffins and pumpkin pie. Although these treats are fine in moderation, they should not be mainstays of your diet. The problem is hardly the pumpkin itself, but the oodles of sugar and fat that tend to accompany such seasonal favorites. “Pumpkin has an impressive nutrient profile,” says Amy Kimberlain, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “One cup of cooked pumpkin has 49 calories, virtually no fat, 2 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber,” and it is loaded with beta-carotene, an antioxidant that gets converted in your body into vitamin A.
Here are some facts about pumpkins that might surprise you, as well as tips for enjoying it in a healthier manner. Practicing washing your hands often and staying away from sick people, are still crucial. But if you are looking to give your immune system a little extra boost this fall and winter, eating an ample variety of produce, including pumpkin and pumpkin seeds may help, Kimberlain says.
Pumpkin has vitamins and minerals, including several that may help get you through cold and flu season. Vitamin A, for instance, may strengthen the immune system and help fight infections, Kimberlain says. Pumpkin also contains vitamin C, which increases the production of white blood cells, helps immune cells work more effectively and makes wounds heal faster, she adds.
They are a source of potassium, which helps moderate blood pressure by counteracting the impact of sodium, as well as fiber, which lowers blood cholesterol. It also Pumpkin seeds offer nutrients that support the immune system, including zinc
Pumpkin also includes beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin, powerful antioxidants that have been linked to better vision, says Lyssie Lakatos, a nutritionist, personal trainer and coauthor of The Nutrition Twins’ Veggie Cure. “ Studies also show that high levels of both lutein and zeaxanthin protect the eyes from harmful UV light.”
The beta-carotene in pumpkin provides some protection against UV rays that contribute to wrinkles, sunspots and skin cancer. The vitamin C and E in pumpkin serve as potent antioxidants that reduce damage caused by free radicals and promote the production of collagen, which helps to keep our skin youthful, Lakatos says.
Fresh pumpkin is best, but canned is a close second and is usually much more convenient. The key is to make sure you buy the canned version with only one ingredient, pumpkin. Canned pumpkin pie mix looks similar at first glance but contains added sugars and other ingredients. Pure canned pumpkin can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, baked goods, pancakes and much more. Do not hesitate to buy a large pumpkin. You can freeze the extra pumpkin to use later, or share with a friend. Try these healthy pumpkin muffins.
Pumpkin-Apple Muffin
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
1¼ cups whole-wheat flour
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 cups sugar
2 large eggs
1½ cups fresh pureed pumpkin
½ cup canola oil
2 cups Granny Smith apples, finely chopped
Yield: 18 muffins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine flours, baking soda, salt and spices. In a small bowl, combine sugar, eggs, pumpkin and oil; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in apples. Fill greased or paper lined muffin cups, two-thirds full. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until muffins test done. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan and enjoy.
