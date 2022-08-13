Back to School

Most of our schools began this week, ready or not. Many of our children will be attending a different school, but hopefully, there will be lots of students from their previous school at the new site. As our children return to school, let us make sure that we are paying close attention to our young people and their adjustment to the new classroom.
Anxiety can bring on many complications both physical and emotional. Peer pressure begins way before they hit the hallways and classrooms. Social media has been with them all summer and has set them up for the new school year, in positive and negative ways. Everyone has shared their ‘best moments’ of the summer and it may look like everyone has had a wonderful time.
This may leave some kids feeling left out or less than their peers, adding to a poor self-image and to their stress levels. Some kids may have spent their summer being ‘bullied’ via posts, offhanded comments or memes that we may or may not be aware of. This is just one of many reasons parents and guardians need to be supervising social media sites, paying attention to scrolling history and aware of what your child is doing online.
What are your child’s expectations as they begin the new year? What are their biggest concerns? What are they really looking forward to? What is making them feel anxious or uncomfortable? This is a suitable time to remind ourselves as adults that our kids are more than just physical beings. They too are whole people; emotional, mental, social, spiritual and of course physical.
Let us try to be intentional about providing support and care for every part of who they are as individuals. Their joys, fears, hopes and stressors come from their individual realities, and it is these realities that we need to understand and recognize as we love, support and care for them. The only way to know what those are is to communicate. Take the time to listen to your children each day. Ask probing questions that may build your relationship and make it deeper. Keep your ears and eyes open so that you can recognize and utilize teachable moments with them and with their friends.
Be open to becoming the trusted adult in a child’s life. Having a trusted adult is especially critical during the teen’s years. Parents do not be offended if that trusted adult is not you; encourage your teen to have a mentor or trusted adult that you trust. It may be a teacher or counselor at their school. Support that relationship. Continue to build strong relationships with your children. Ready or not, they are a year older, and are becoming more independent daily. Remind your youth that the choices they make today affects their life now and in the future. (Taken from A Positive Approach to Teen Health positiveteenhealth.org.)
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The Farmer’s Market and other produce stands are booming and ready to serve you with fresh produce, canned items, meat and other food items. Visit the market uptown on Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00 and on Wednesday from 9:00 to 1:00. Other markets are also located in our county and are open daily.
Corn Salad
5 ears of fresh corn
½ cup diced red onion
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup freshly chopped basil
This recipe will yield 10, ½ cup servings
Shuck and remove silks from corn. In a large pot of boiling water, cook the corn for 4 minutes. Drain. Cool by immersing in ice water. When corn has cooled, cut the kernels off the cob.
Toss the kernels in a large bowl with the red onion. Combine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour over corn and gently toss.
Chill to allow flavors to blend. Just before serving, add fresh basil.
We invite you to join our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $12 per year. Mailbox members can pay their dues at the Office. Active homemakers should pay their dues to their club treasurer.
Join our Card Making Class the 4th Monday of each month at 10 a.m. You will learn a new technique each month. The next class will be Monday, August 22.
The Calendar Food Class meets the 4th Tuesday of each month at 11:30 at the Extension Office. This month we will be making Baked Fish with Pineapple Salsa Tuesday August 23. Call the office to register by Monday, August 22.
Learn new painting techniques at our painting class on Thursday September 8, starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $30, and all supplies are provided. You will need to register and pay in advance for this fall picture.
Mark your calendar for our special Bag Luncheon on Thursday, September 29, when we will be donating all money to the ovarian cancer program. The cost is $10 and includes a barbecue sandwich, slaw, homemade cookies, chips and water. Lunches will be delivered to sites where 10 or more are ordered and at the time requested.
We will start a Beginning knitting class on Wednesday September 21 at 10:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Call the office to register and supplies that will be needed. (679-6361)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.