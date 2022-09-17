69 YEARS AGO
OCT. 1, 1953
This has got to stop
The practice of undressing mannequins in store windows was attacked by the Pulaski County Association of Missionary Baptists in a resolution presented to Somerset City Council.
Asking that a law be passed to prevent such “strip-teases,’ that resolution said “many people had complained that they are embarrassed as they walk or drive along the streets with so many undressed mannequins in the windows.”
No action was taken by the council.
The resolution was passed by the association at its annual meeting this month at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church No. 2 at Cundiff.
Bad checks by Gaads
Bad checks totaling $60 were passed Saturday at Somerset stores by a man and woman who gave a local address before leaving the city by automobile.
They gave their name as Mr. and Mrs. H. F. Gaad and their address as 522 North Main Street.
Checks on Citizens National Bank were passed at Norfleet’s, United Department Store, Harry’s Style Center, and M. L. Gover’s clothing store.
Life sentence
Deward Campbell, 26, of the Caintown section has been given a life sentence by Pulaski Court on an armed robbery charge in connection with the daylight holdup of Wilson Auto Sales Company here.
The jury deliberated nearly one hour.
A fair turnout
The annual Farm-Home Fair drew a crowd of over 5,000.
The two highlights of the fair were the coronation of the king and queen on Friday night and the big parade on Saturday morning in which hundreds of school children participated. Frances Dyer of Eubank High and Robert McDaniel of Burnside High were queen and king.
All high schools in the county system nominated candidates to reign over the fair.
Representing Nancy were Betty Lou Trimble and Garvis Burkett; from Pulaski High, Patsy Hines and J. B. Gosser; Shopville sent Janet Avera and Doyle Whitaker; Also from Eubank was Frances Dyer and from Burnside, Wanda Ballou.
Somerset schools are reporting record enrollments. Somerset High has 455 students and Dunbar High School 56.
Family fare ?
“French Peep Show” and “Birth of Triplets” showing Tuesday at Family Drive-In Theatre.
“See women in their greatest triumph. It may make you blush, but never ashamed. Know the truth about childbirth without fear.”
Caylor candidate
William H. Caylor is a candidate for police judge of the city of Somerset.
Nancy tragedy
Verthel Dick, 19, Nancy, was killed in an auto accident on /west Highway 80 Saturday morning. Voida Sweet, 45, of Nancy is in critical condition.
Not so safe
Safecrackers took more than $1,000 at Pulaski High last night.
Ex-Jumpers shine
Two former Somerset Briar Jumpers, Dick Mitchell and Ray Correll, were key players for the University of Kentucky in a 26-13 victory over Florida.
Welcome to Fellowship
Fellowship Methodist Church of Shopville will celebrate their opening on October 11 with an entire week of services.
Let’s go Krogering
Ten pound bag of potatoes 35 cents at Kroger.
District champs
Six Pulaski County 4-H Club project champions were named district champions Saturday at the annual Dix River 4-H achievement meeting in Danville.
The champs include J. W. Graybeal, Christine Rogers, C. P.Schoolcraft, Charles Tsylor, David Roger Hardwick, and Frank Burkett.
Cars sideswiped
Two persons were arrested in front of the Kentucky Theatre Wednesday night after side swiping several parked cars on South Main.
Steve Davis of Wayne County, driving a 1952 green Chevrolet sedan, side swiped three parked cars, causing damage estimated at $200. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
A passenger, B, G, Brandenburg, also of Wayne County, was charged with being drunk in public.
Meet Raymond
Raymond Dykes is the new budget manager at the Firestone store, 217 East Mt. Vernon Street.
Formfit Week
Formfit Week is here at The Fair Store.
“Come let our fitters banish figure problems and help you find the enchantment of a sweetheart of a figure.
Life bras from $1.25.
Life girdles from $3.95.
Life foundations from $12.50.
Teen falls from building
Leon McBeath, 18, Somerset, is reported in good condition after falling from the second floor of the Waddle Building on Main Street.
McBeath, who was cleaning windows in the office of Dr. A. B. Waddle, was believed to have suffered an attack of dizziness. He fell 15 feet and struck a chair on the sidewalk.
Dr. C. B. Hall, at work in the office adjoining Dr. Waddle’s, saw young McBeath start to fall. Dr. Hall did not realize that his window was down, and, in trying to reach McBeath, shoved his head through the window. He was not injured.
Got books?
When your doorbell rings Tuesday night expect to find a Jaycee out looking for books. The Citizens March for Books will be held statewide between 7 and 8 p.m.
The goal is to collect a half million books to equip the new bookmobiles in each county.
Bargain blouses
Newberrys has a large selection of blouses for 68 cents. Size 32-40;
Hospital full
Overcrowded conditions at Somerset City Hospital are resulting in some patients being kept in the hallways.
Hunters home
Clinton Cundiff of Somerset, Melvin Roberts, Bill Wilson and Charlie Roberts of Faubush, have returned from two weeks of successful hunting in South Dakota and Wyoming.
Ranked high
Somerset High is ranked as the 39th best football team in Kentucky.
Commented
