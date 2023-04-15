Pulaski County 4-H is currently seeking sponsorships to help lower the costs for all campers this summer. The cost per camper is $275 this year! Our goal is raise $10,000 for 100 campers to get $100 off of their registration fee. By becoming a sponsor, you have made it clear that you support the youth of Pulaski County. Through 4-H Camp, youth learn valuable life skills such as independence, responsibility, and much more. It is our goal that through 4-H Camp, we can provide youth from Pulaski County an opportunity to experience a safe week full of fun and learning. In 2022, Pulaski County 4-H took 76 campers and we hope to take 100 in 2023!
We have four different levels of sponsorships: Emerald — $1000+, Gold — $500-$999, Silver — $275-$499 and Bronze – $274 and below.
By agreeing to sponsor 4-H Camp, your business name will be added to our camp tshirts under the level of sponsorship you choose to donate. Pulaski County 4-H Council is a 501c3 non-profit and your donation is tax deductible. Online donations can be made at www.pulaski.ca.uky.edu/4-h-camp-2023. Cash and checks are accepted as well.
If you have any questions about becoming a sponsor or would like more information about 4-H Camp, please contact Jennifer Cole or Erica Spurgeon at the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361.
Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
