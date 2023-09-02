Pulaski County Extension Homemakers are now recruiting members to join a homemaker’s club. Dues are $12 a year, which is really $1 a month. You can get more information about the clubs at the Extension Office. Members need to get their dues in with their membership form filed out by the end of September. When all clubs have their membership report submitted, the Homemakers Yearbook can be completed.
This month our homemakers will have the opportunity to gain experience all about scamming, and what they can do when “scammed.” There are so many ways and topics that you can be scammed for. If you would like a publication on scams, just call the office.
Americans lose billions of dollars each year to fraud. While most people know how to beware of offers that sound too good to be true, it is often difficult to tell which offers are truly good and which are bad deals in disguise. The best way to protect yourself from financial fraud and scams is to be aware of the tactics con artists use and learn to recognize red flags so you can avoid being tricked.
Reporting agencies vary on the numbers of fraud victims and dollars lost each year. But they do agree that losses are in the billions per year and that fraud is underreported, which means those losses could be even higher.
Furthermore, fraud can happen to anyone. According to June 2020 data from the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network, fraud is more often reported by those aged 20-49. However, median dollar losses are much higher for those older than 50, starting at $300 for ages 50-59, and increasing significantly with each age bracket up to $1,250 for age 80 and older.
You cannot tell if a person is a con artist by their appearance. Scam artists come from all ages, sizes, races and genders. In fact, the “con” in con artist comes from the word “confidence.” The scammer inspires this confidence through their credentials or experience. Also, they often play up their similarities to you to gain your trust.
Source credibility is a tactic in which the con artist claims to be with a reputable company. Perhaps the scammer tells you about extensive past experiences or may claim credentials, such as special certifications or education certificates. To help you research credibility FINRA offers a search tool to look up professional designations at https://www.finra.org/investors/professional-designations.
Most of us are familiar with the “Phantom Riches tactic, when it truly is “too good to be true.” Examples are guarantees that cannot exist or winning contests without having to enter. The prospect of wealth can be very tempting bait.
Scam artists know how to use your emotions against you. They will ask personal questions until they find something you get emotional about. Then they play up that emotional trigger to get you “under the ether” according to con artists interviewed in the AARP Publication, “The Con Artists Playbook.” Ether is a heightened emotional state that makes it hard to be rational or think logically. Triggers may include fear, greed, or urgency.
No matter who you are dealing with, it pays to do some research. Verify online businesses through a trusted outside source before paying. When shopping online use sites that are encrypted. Look for the “s” in https in the website address and/or for the lock symbol. Finally, don’t trust people who contact you unsolicited. They probably don’t have your best interest at heart.
Don’t pay with a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office reports that in 2021, victims most often pay with a gift card or other reloadable card. Scammers will ask for these forms of payment because they cannot be tracked or reversed. In short, never send money to get money. Do not deposit a check into your account and then pay it back to someone else. You could lose your money if the check does not clear. Learning to check it out when something sounds “too good to be true” can be a real money saver. Reporting fraud suspicions to the authorities could prevent future fraud attempts. Report suspected scams to the Kentucky Attorney General at ag.ky.gov/scams or call 888-432-9257.
Our local Lake Cumberland Farmers Market is open each Wednesday from 9:00 to 1:00, and each Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00. If you have Farmers Market Vouchers, you need to be spending them now at the Farmers Market. The vouchers can only be spent on fresh produce and are for this year only. If you need recipes, canning recipes, or help with your food preservation, check with the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Woodstock Community Center has a Farmers Market each Saturday 8:00 to 12:00. They also have flowers, baked goods, and other vendors. Woodstock Market is not open on Wednesday.
The Nearby Neighbors Homemakers Club is soliciting new and used shoes and socks during the month of September for the Homeless in our county. If you have shoes you would like to donate, or make a cash donation to the club, a tote is available at the Extension Office for you to drop your shoes and socks in. A Drop box is also available for money to be put in.
Young at Heart will be meeting on Thursday, September 7, at 12:00 noon, in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church, downtown Somerset. Bring your dish and enjoy the fellowship.
Come make a beautiful Fall Wreath to hang on your door at the Extension Office. The class will be held on Monday, September 18, starting at 10:00 o’clock and costs $20.00. You must pay and register in advance at the Extension Office by Friday, September 15.
There seems to be plenty of corn at the Farmers Market, and from other farmers. Here is a corn recipe your family will enjoy. Happy eating.
Fresh Corn Salad
5 ears of fresh corn
½ cup diced red onion
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Will yield 10, ½ cup servings, 70 calories each.
Shuck and remove silks from corn. In a large pot of boiling water, cook the corn for 4 minutes. Drain. Cool by immersing in ice water. When corn has cooled, cut the kernels off the cob.
Toss the kernels in a large bowl with the red onion. Combine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour over corn and gently toss.
Chill to allow flavors to blend. Just before serving, add fresh basil.
