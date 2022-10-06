LEXINGTON — Branscum Construction Company, Inc., a leader in the Kentucky construction industry for more than 45 years, is pleased to announce the leadership succession of Josh Branscum, Executive VP, to the role of President.
Branscum is a Kentucky State Representative in District 83, which includes the western portion of Pulaski County.
Josh Branscum will follow in the footsteps of his father, Stephen P. Branscum, and his grandfather Paul Branscum, who were co-founders of Branscum Construction Company in 1977.
Josh has gained tremendous experience serving in many facets of the business, such as a laborer on construction sites, marketing, business development, and his most recent role as Executive VP.
or the past five years, he has worked alongside his father in strategic decision-making for the business. Josh completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communication at Georgetown College (’ 05) and Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management at Eastern Kentucky University (’ 07).
Stephen Branscum will transition from President of the company to CEO and Founder. He will continue to assist in the company’s business strategy, development, and growth.
Stephen commented, “Since establishing our business in 1977 and after 45 years in the business, I look forward to fostering and supporting our company leaders for the future. I have full confidence in Josh, Senior Management, and our great team of professionals that have proven their ability, commitment, and leadership. I look forward to watching them shape the future for all our associates, families, the business, community, and the industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.