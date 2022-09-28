The Kentucky Division of Forestry has issued a Burn Ban to go into effect for the Pulaski County area, and all of Kentucky, starting Saturday, Oct. 1 through Dec. 15.
Beginning on Oct. 1, no burning is allowed before 6 p.m. It is unlawful for any person to set fire to or to procure to set fire to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., or when the ground is covered in snow.
Check local ordinances and the Kentucky Divisions of Air Quality and Waste Management before conducting any outdoor burning. Also, all fires should be attended until extinguished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.