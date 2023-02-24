Burnett Farms was named the 2022 Business of the Year Award Winner in the 11-20 Employee Category.
Burnett Farms has been helping lead the way in making Pulaski County a “Kentucky Proud” kind of place.
Located in Somerset, Burnett Farms is a family-owned and operated farm that offers fresh, locally produced fruits and vegetable.
Burnett Farms began with a boy who had a love for the farm. Ask Mark Burnett and he will proudly tell you that his parents and grandparents were all farmers.
He will also tell you that he has always been fascinated by planting a seed and waiting with anticipation to harvest what it grows.
Mark spent his childhood helping his family work cattle, raise tobacco and grain all while continually expanding his mom’s garden. After completing a B.S. in Agronomy. Mark knew he was destined for the farm.
Their season starts with strawberries in late April and May. In June the market is in full swing with fresh produce; sweet corn, a variety of green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, melons, onions, fresh cut flowers, honey, country ham, and their farm produced beef.
In 2021 the Burnett’s were selected by Pulaski County Farm Bureau as the Outstanding Young Farm Family. Mark is not alone in this journey. He is blessed to share in the joys and struggles of farming with his parents, his wife Sarah, and their 2 boys Luke & Jack.
The Burnett family is deeply instilled in the community as well. Supporting many different community endeavors over the years. From the multiple programs they have been involved in through Beacon Hill Baptist Church to helping the Pulaski County Homemakers raise over $5,000 dollars for ovarian cancer awareness, Burnett Farms’ generosity and willingness to help others is second to none.
