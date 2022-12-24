Merry Christmas from the Pulaski County Extension Service. Our office will be closed through Monday, January 2, and will reopen on Tuesday January 3 at 8 a.m. We are here to serve you.
Providing care for someone can be both rewarding and challenging. However, the responsibilities and obligations that comes with caring for others can create added stress. The person you care for my live with you, live in their own home, in an assisted living care, but you feel responsible for seeing that their needs are met. The following suggestions may help make your days easier for the person you are caring for and your extended family and friends who can help.
1. First plan where you need help. Planning includes little things like the time you have for others whether your love one is at your home, their home, or in an assisted living. Spread out your time and relieve stress by booking homecare or respite if needed with an agency. If these services are not available to you, seek help from other members of your family to ensure you have help. Rely on family members or perhaps neighbor to help. You may need help with Adult Daycare Centers that are available in the community. Also if someone needs help with going to the grocery store, the bank, adult day care centers or other sites, the RTEC vans are available in our town, 606-256-9835. RTEC provides transportation to medical appointments, doctors visits, shopping or other needs.
2. If you are caring for someone in your home, prepare for your visitors. Bring the realities of caregiving to the attention of your guests and uninvolved family members who may not know a person’s condition has changed. Honest communication about the realities of the caregiving situation allows people to react, adjust and respond to that person. Let people know in advance about the need to adapt traditional roles.
3. Adapt the environment and traditions as needed. Depending on a person’s ability, large crowds, background noise, bright lights, etc. may be stressful. Multiple conversations may be challenging for someone with a hearing impairment or dementia. Find quiet spaces and places for people to sit and visit. To help avoid added anxiety, assess ways to adapt the time spent away from home, number of people, noise levels, food due to dietary restrictions, less time-intense festivities, simplified traditions, etc., which may include changing some traditions and gatherings.
4. Make an effort to get help when needed. Sharing the truth about the caregiving situation, including your stress and energy levels, can help reduce the risk of feeling stressed and isolated as a caregiver. Honest communication helps others understand what you need. Being forthcoming and asking for help can also give others a greater appreciation for what you do. Give someone permission to run errands for you, such as picking up groceries, or have them stay with your loved one so you can run errands. Share your wish list of needs. In addition to respite, for example, you may need help with home repairs. The person you are helping with may need home repairs they are not aware of. Most people will be happy to lend you a helping hand if you ask, or offer suggestions of who can help you.
5. Make sure you schedule some time for yourself. Do something you enjoy while giving yourself a break from caring for others. Doing something as simple as going for a walk, chatting with a friend or having a cup of coffee can greatly improve your mood. Its important that you have some free time to enjoy living. If you are not a care giver or ever had to be responsible for someone else, you do not know about all the different tasks you meet each day. Just remember everyone needs a break daily for their own health.
For more information on caregiving contact, the Pulaski Cooperative Extension Service. Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
With snow in the forecast let’s find a recipe that is easy to make and you have the ingredients at home.
Creamed Cabbage Soup
2 (14 ½ ounce) cans Chicken Broth
2 celery ribs chopped
1 medium head cabbage, about 6 cups, shredded
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup chopped carrot
3 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
¼ cup butter or margarine
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
3 cups of milk
2 cups cubed fully cooked leftover meat, such as cooked ham, turkey, chicken,
In a large soup kettle combine broth, celery, cabbage, onion, carrot, and potatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetable are tender. Melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add flour salt, and pepper; stir to form a smooth paste. Add milk to flour stirring constantly. Cook and stir until thickened; continue cooking 2 minutes longer. Gradually stir into vegetable mixture. Add meat and heat through. Will make 12 cups. (You can use 4 cups of the broth from the turkey you just baked for Christmas dinner)
