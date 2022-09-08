The men’s golf team at Centre College is mourning the loss of its coach just days into the new season.
The Division III school located in Danville, Kentucky, announced that 36-year-old head coach David Jones passed away Tuesday evening, just two days after the Colonels finished fourth at the Transylvania Fall Invitational to start the 2022-23 season.
“My heart breaks this evening for our athletics department family, for the student-athletes that make up the men’s and women’s golf teams, and for all the people that were privileged to call him a colleague, a coach, and a friend,” said Centre College Athletics Director Brad Fields via a statement. “In the coming days, weeks, months, and years, we will work to honor David’s legacy, because it’s worthy of celebration.”
David is survived by his wife, Kotey, and three children Kinzley (6), Kevin (2) and Kyndall (three months).
Jones, a 2011 graduate of Western Kentucky University, took over the men’s golf program at Centre in 2019, but was briefly the interim head coach in the spring of 2016 after the departure of Bruce Brown. That semester the team finished fourth at the SAA Championship and won the Rhodes Spring Classic.
In the spring of 2016, Jones held the title of Interim Head Coach after the departure of Bruce Brown. During that semester the men’s golf team climbed to a Top 25 ranking and finished fourth at the SAA Championships. The men’s team brought home hardware that season with a win at the Rhodes Spring Classic.
Jones has coached two All-Americans, Carson Riley and Dakota Jarman.
In the fall of 2016 jones rejoined the Centre golf coaching staff. Jones led the women’s golf team that year and was able to lead the team to a tournament win in the Jim English Invite that fall. In the spring of 2017 he was able to coach Jill Edgington to an individual SAA Conference Championship at Maumelle Country Club in Conway, Ark.
Jones was a 2005 graduate of Southwestern High School where he became a four-year letter winner in golf and was selected as all-region his junior and senior year. Jones was named to Commonwealth Journal All-County Team three straight years and was named the Society Charter Athlete of the Year for golf in 2004 and 2005. He also took and passed the Player Ability Test from the PGA in the summer of 2006 in St. Louis, Mo. at Eagle Springs Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.