LOUISVILLE – One of Golf House Kentucky’s longest running tournaments is changing its name. Former Somerset resident Bill Coomer, PGA and now retired former director of tournament operations, had the Challenge Cup changed to the Coomer Cup in his honor. The Coomer Cup is an annual Ryder Cup-style competition which pits of dozens of top amateur golfers in Kentucky against 12 of the best PGA professionals.
Coomer’s passion for golf began when he was a boy when he got a job at a country club.
“I was looking for a part-time job, and I came across a country club that was looking for some help with some outside services,” said Coomer. “That happened in the fall, and by the spring of the next year, the golf pros said ‘Would you like to learn the business’ and it blossomed from there.”
Coomer served as the director of tournament operations for 26 years and estimates 2,500 days of his spent at Kentucky Golf Association and Kentucky PGA tournaments throughout his tenure which began in January 1995.
“Directing is all-encompassing,” said Coomer. “All season, I would be looking for sites to hold tournaments, I was looking for sponsors, setting up our schedules.”
“And of course recruiting the players for each of the tournaments,” he added.
Overseeing the Challenge Cup’s operations for nearly three decades, he directly interacted with hundreds of Kentucky’s top golfers and now the cup’s name will change to honor him.
“This is among the most treasured honors I have ever received,” said Coomer. “To be recognized in this way and by my own colleagues is a blessing of the highest degree. My opportunity to have administered and conducted the Challenge Cup for over a quarter of a century and to have worked with many of the finest professional and amateur golfers in the Commonwealth of Kentucky was a labor of love. These same players have become some of my personal friends and added so many wonderful moments to my life. I look forward to being a part of this important event and watching the stars of today and tomorrow enjoy a day of fellowship and competition at one of the state’s finest venues.”
Coomer said he couldn’t believe the news when he first heard it.
“I got a call from one of the board members, and I said ‘Are you sure you’re calling the right person?’” Coomer said. “I was surprised, but I’m very honored and blessed to be chosen… I am very aware of what this event means to people around the state.”
This event took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Valhalla Golf Club. 2UNDR was the supporting sponsor of the event in its first edition as the Coomer Cup. Players will be invited to participate based off their performance in KGA and KPGA events up to that point in the season.
Known as the Family of Golf Organizations throughout the Commonwealth, Golf House Kentucky is the umbrella organization for the Kentucky Golf Association, Kentucky Golf Foundation and Kentucky PGA Section. Golf House Kentucky is located next to Persimmon Ridge Golf Club and is open each weekday to visitors who can tour the Kentucky Golf Museum containing some of the most valuable items associated with Kentucky golf. Each of the organizations associated with Golf House Kentucky all share the goal of promoting golf, its values, and services designed to further enjoyment of the game for the state’s citizens.
Golf House Kentucky PGA contributed to this story.
