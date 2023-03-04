The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has officially kicked off its 10th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy program with 12 of the best and brightest middle and high school students with a desire to run their own businesses. Participants include: Levi Brainard (Somerset Christian School); Arnold Holland (Somerset Christian School); Jacob Bates (Pulaski County High School); Joseph Strehl (Pulaski County High School); Gavin Epperson (Southern Middle School); Ella Reed (Southern Middle School); Gabriella Floyd (Southern Middle School); Madelyn Cheng (Northern Middle School); Kaydence “Quantum” Hatfield (Southwestern High School); Jaylen Seigler (Southwestern High School); Lacy Johnson (Southwestern High School) and Morgan Somerlott (Meece Middle School).