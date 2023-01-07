New laws and regulations governing the sale, use, and storage of pesticides as well as changes to training and certification standards were approved earlier this year and will be implemented in 2023. This is the most significant change to the program since 1978. While in September I outlined some of the more important changes for the Private and Commercial Applicator Programs with two Kentucky Pest News articles, in this article I explore changes to the CEU requirements for commercial applicators and how these changes can affect recertification and relicensing.
New Category Structure and Recertification
Beginning in 2023, there will be fewer commercial categories, several have been consolidated or split and a few have been eliminated. In terms of those that have been consolidated, the old categories 3 (Lawn and Ornamental), 18 (Golf Course), 19 (Interior Plantscape Pest Control), and 20 (Athletic Turf) will be consolidated into the new Category 3; Turf, Lawn, and Ornamental Care. People certified in any of those 4 categories will be issued a new Category 3 certification without having to retest. The previous fumigation categories of 1b (Ag Fumigation) and 7b (Structural Fumigation) have been separated into the new categories of Category 7b (Structural Fumigation), Category 12 (Soil Fumigation), and Category 13 (Non-Soil Fumigation). This new Category 13 covers fumigation of structures which are not habitable such as grain bins and grain cars, while Category 7b, Structural Fumigation, also addresses fumigation of habitable structures. Persons holding current Category 1b certification will be certified in both Categories 12 and 13 without having to retest. The categories being eliminated are 12 (Pesticide Retail Sales Agent), 13 (Anti-Fouling Marine Paint), 14 (Consultant), 15 (Anti Microbial), and 16 (Sewer Root Control). While retail pesticide sales agents will not be certified, the business must be registered and maintain and submit necessary records to the KDA.
General CEUs Eliminated
In the past, commercial applicators had to accrue 9 general and 3 category-specific CEU credits by the end of their third year of the certification period to be eligible to recertify. With the new system, they need to earn 12 CEU credits with at least one being in each of the categories they are certified in. So, applicators do not need to keep track of general and category-specific CEU hours. In order to deliver the general information to commercial applicators, presenters applying for CEU credit will need to identify what general pesticide safety and use educational material they will cover in their presentation in order to receive approval.
Annual CEU Requirement
However, what has changed is that each year with relicensing (licenses are valid for one year and certifications last for 3 years), applicators must have 12 CEUs earned in the previous 3 years. In the past, applicators only had to meet this requirement when they recertified every 3 years. This is to ensure that applicators receive more frequent pesticide updates. For people that have just taken the test and passed, they will be awarded 12 CEU hours that first year which will cover that requirement until they recertify in 3 years. My recommendation is to have applicators get into the habit of earning at least 4 CEU each year in order to meet this requirement.
License Renewal Grace Period Shortened
In the past, commercial applicators had 90 days to pay the annual fee and renew their licenses online. That grace period has been shorted to 31 days past the expiration of the license. Persons not renewing their license before the end of the 30-day period will not be able apply pesticides and will have to pay their license fee, a late fee penalty, and may have to retest. Penalty for not Earning CEUs Commercial applicators that have not earned the necessary 12 CEUs in the previous 3 years will need to retest and will be subject to a $200 recertification fee. This is to encourage commercial applicators to stay up to date in their aeras by earning CEU credits. The best practice for applicators will be to earn at least 4 CEU hours each year and for persons organizing training sessions for pesticide education credit to offer at least 4 CEU hours.
Changes to the Private Pesticide Applicator Program in 2023
In December of 2016, the EPA published the final rule to improve pesticide applicator certification and training standards. Implementation of this plan has been plagued by delays, but our new plan for Kentucky has been reviewed and approved and we are set to begin using it at the start of 2023. This is the most significant change to the program since 1978. There are some significant changes in how we operate the program that I will outline in this article.
Age and Identity
Only persons 18 and older are qualified to become private applicators. The EPA requires that applicators present a government issued photo ID in order for county agents to verify their age and identify. County agents must use this to verify age and identity, but do not need to record this information. For those that do not have a government issued photo ID due to some specific reasons, there are some alternative methods of verification that can be used.
Non-certified Applicator (NCA) Under Direct Supervision of a Certified Applicator
A new category of applicator has been created to work under the supervision of certified private applicators on farms. This is the “Non-certified Applicator under the Direct Supervision of a Certified Applicator.” These applicators must be trained annually and be supervised while applying general use pesticides. They cannot apply restricted use pesticides. There are a number of responsibilities for the supervising certified applicator beyond training and supervision. While any certified applicator can conduct the annual training of noncertified applicators, there is specific content that must be covered in each annual training. We are developing a Non-Certified Applicator card that can be issued from the county office for NCAs to carry to verify their training.
Fumigation and Aerial Application Training
The EPA now requires specialized training and certification for fumigation and aerial applications. As such, applicators using fumigation or applying pesticides aerially, either manned aircraft or drone applications, will need to be certified in the appropriate commercial category. Through KY statues, farmers applying general use pesticides to their own land or land they rent using ground equipment are exempt from needing to become certified private applicators, but this exemption does not apply to aerial applications. So, drone applications of any type of pesticide must be done by category 11 applicators. Persons using fumigation will need to certify in one of the commercial categories for fumigation depending on what they are treating; soil, nonsoil or structures.
Terms of Certification
The KDA has brought the length of the certification for private applicators in line with commercial applicators. Both of these groups will be certified for up to three years which includes the year they were trained. Previously, private applicators were given three years plus the year they were trained in. There is no fee charged to those certified as private applicators.
New Core Competency Standards
Core competencies for private applicators have been expanded to include 11 core competency areas: Changes to the Private Pesticide Applicator Program in 2023 4 label comprehension and understanding, understanding of pesticide safety, understanding of how to protect the environment, recognizing common pests and diseases, knowledge of characteristics of pesticides, understanding of pesticide application equipment and calibration, knowledge of pesticide laws and regulations, responsibilities of supervisors of non-certified applicators, pesticide safety and professionalism, and general knowledge of agricultural pest control. Persons becoming private applicators are expected to meet these core competency requirements.
