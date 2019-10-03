The Kentucky Department for Public Heath (DPH), within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), in collaboration with the Kentucky Population Health Institute, is hosting the fourth annual Children's Environmental Health Summit on Oct. 10 (National Children's Environmental Health Day) at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.
This free event will provide an overview of issues impacting children's health in Kentucky and spotlight ongoing efforts to protect young people.
"This summit provides us the opportunity to address many issues in the environment. From lead poisoning to contaminated food - anything that impacts the health of our children here in the Commonwealth," said CHFS Secretary Adam Meier. "We credit the success of DPH in creating a mechanism to better track these environmental health measures, collect data that both adequately address the public health and safety of our children, and inform policy and advocacy efforts."
Topics to be addressed during the summit include: environmental impacts on children's health, water quality, and safety of Kentucky families in and out of Appalachia. This year's keynote speaker will feature Doug Farquhar, from the National Conference of State Legislatures, who will discuss children's exposures and policy.
Breakout sessions will include discussions on citizen science, e-cigarette and vaping use among youth, children's dental health, childhood immunizations, the Youth Behavioral Risk Survey, lead, radon and poisons, adverse childhood experiences (ACE), and trauma informed care.
"A pediatrician will always tell you, children are not little adults," said Dr. Angela Dearinger, Commissioner of DPH. "Because they are still developing, environmental exposures can have an even bigger impact on their growth and development. We must protect our children from hazardous exposures so they can live safer, healthier lives.
"As we work to improve the collective health of our state, we cannot overlook the connection between health and the environment," said Rhiannon Simon, program manager for the Kentucky Environmental Public Health Tracking Program. "Our program brings health and environment data together in one place. Users of EnviroHealthLink can now more closely examine possible links between environmental problems like air pollution and chronic diseases like asthma.
For more information on the Kentucky Environmental Public Health Tracking Program visithttps://kyibis.mc.uky.edu/ehl/.
Registration for the day-long summit is free of charge and will include a free working lunch with round table discussions on environmental topics and networking. Environmental health professionals, healthcare practitioners, public health specialists, school personnel and representatives from child health organizations are encouraged to attend. Continuing education credit is available. To register go to https://bit.ly/2Z79YIY.
Additional information is available at http://chfs.ky.gov/.
