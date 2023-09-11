Chris McDonald, Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, at Southwestern High School was recently recognized by the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators for his 27 years of teaching in the agricultural education profession.
While in high school, McDonald was positively influenced by his own agriculture teachers: Larry Roberts, Teddy Roberts, Greg Barron, and Danny Keith at Pulaski County High School. They inspired McDonald to attend Western Kentucky University where he received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees under the guidance of his advisor and mentor, Dr. David Coffey. After graduating, McDonald taught at McClean County and Todd County Central High Schools before returning home to teach at Southwestern High School.
McDonald reflects on what he is most thankful for in his career as the lifelong bonds and friendships he has made with students, their families, and colleagues. He is also thankful to have been influenced and to see his own children impacted by FFA. While many agriculture teachers would identify their greatest accomplishments as FFA wins and professional recognition, McDonald testified his greatest achievement has been witnessing his students succeed in life after high school.
Many of his students have gone on to achieve professional careers while others simply work 9-5 jobs while providing for their families - that is what McDonald believes is the purpose of his profession. Chris McDonald dedicates his award from KAAE and Kentucky Farm Bureau to his biggest supporters: God, his wife, Denita, and children: Mallory, Ashlyn, Jordyn, and Jase. He also wants to thank his mentors in his teaching journey including John Howard, Carl Atherton, Arthur Green, and his other agriculture teachers who gave him his start over 27 years ago.
