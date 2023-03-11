Citizens Bank is excited to announce Trevor Ridner as a new loan officer at the Somerset Branch located at 1850 South Highway 27 next to Amon’s Bakery. “Citizens Bank is thrilled to welcome Trevor Ridner as our new loan officer at our Somerset Branch,” said Lake Cumberland Regional President Doug Parkey. “We are confident that Trevor will be a great addition to our team, and we are excited for him to bring his expertise to our customers. I look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our local community!”
Trevor is an experienced loan officer from Somerset Kentucky with a degree in General Business from Campbellsville University. Prior to his corporate career, Trevor excelled as a Patterson Scholar, while attending EKU, before transferring to Campbellsville University. He also made the Dean and President’s lists throughout his college career. Trevor is an Assistant Football Coach at Pulaski County High School, on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board, and was a volunteer for Relay for Life. Trevor is happily married to his wife Shandi Ridner, and they have a 4-month-old daughter, Hadley.
Citizens Bank. Member FDIC. An Equal Housing Lender.
