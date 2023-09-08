Citizens National Bank is excited to announce Sarah Dunagan has been promoted to Plaza Branch Manager. Sarah has been employed with Citizens National Bank for nearly three years and has been in the banking industry for seven years. Sarah has been a Teller & Customer Service Representative at the Plaza Branch since she began her career at CNB, and was promoted to Branch Manager in August.
Sarah was born and raised in Eubank and is a graduate of Pulaski County High School. She has been married to Josh Dunagan for nine years, and together they have two children – Mya (8) and Hunter (4). Josh owns and operates Twisted Fencing, a local fencing company in Pulaski County. Sarah and Josh reside in Eubank where they farm livestock.
“Citizens National Bank is excited to have Sarah serve in this new role as Plaza Branch Manager. She already knows the customers and staff, so the transition will be seamless. Sarah has earned her new title and will be an effective leader of this branch,” adds Don Bloomer, President & CEO.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers.
