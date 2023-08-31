Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County is delighted to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Citizens National Bank for their remarkable support and generosity as a sponsor of the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon 2022. A beautiful plaque was presented by Glenn Proudfoot, expressing the organization’s sincere gratitude to Skylar Hunt, representing Citizens National Bank, for their invaluable sponsorship.
The Lake Cumberland Half Marathon, a highly anticipated annual event, brings together participants from all walks of life to run for a common cause — to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission of providing affordable housing solutions to families in need within Pulaski County. As a Gold Sponsor for the 2022 marathon, Citizens National Bank’s contribution significantly enhanced the event’s success and made a lasting impact on the local community. Looking forward to the future with enthusiasm, Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County is thrilled to announce that Citizens National Bank will be returning as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming 2023 Half Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sept. 9.
The bank’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need is truly commendable.
“Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to Citizens National Bank for their unwavering support and dedication to our cause,” said Glenn Proudfoot, Board Member at Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County. “Their sponsorship of the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon has played a pivotal role in helping us address the pressing housing needs within our community. We are honored to have such a benevolent partner standing with us in our mission to provide safe and affordable housing for deserving families.”
The 2023 Lake Cumberland Half Marathon promises to be an exhilarating and memorable event, with participants from all over the region coming together to run for a purpose. With Citizens National Bank’s continued support, the marathon aims to surpass previous achievements and make an even greater positive impact on the lives of Pulaski County residents. Mark your calendars for Sept. 9, 2023, and join Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County, Citizens National Bank, and other community members in this exciting event. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for families in need of safe and stable housing.
For further information on how to participate, volunteer, or contribute to the 2023 Lake Cumberland Half Marathon, please visit https://tinyurl.com/LakeCumberlandHalf. For media inquiries or further information about Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County, KY, please contact: Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County, KY pulaskikyhabitat@gmail.com 606.219.2395.
