Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.