69 YEARS AGO
SEPT. 3, 1953
Crowd coming
Record enrollment is expected when city schools open Tuesday.
Science Hill movie scene
A straight-from-the-movies, cops and robbers episode took place in Science Hill Saturday night.
William B, Roberts, 23, is being held in Pulaski County Jail on charges of assault with an auto with attempt to kill, hit and run and reckless driving.
State Police officer G. D. Drake placed the charges after Roberts allegedly attempted to run him down after being stopped for a routine check at the north end of Science Hill.
Officer Drake said he and deputy sheriffs Neil Bolton and Bill T. Hale had been called to investigate several complaints about reckless driving. He had stopped one car and arrested the diver for being drunk.
The drunken driver, Hale and Drake had gotten back into the police car while Bolton was examining the other automobile and its passenger when Drake saw another car approaching.
Drake got out and waved the car to a stop with his flashlight. When he started to walk around to the driver’s side, the car was put into a low gear and accelerated in an attempt to run down Drake.
The State Officer was thrown onto the hood of the car. Rolling across the hood Drake tried to reach through the window on the right side and grab the driver, but the officer hit the door handle with his hip and was thrown off into a ditch.
The patrolman came up shooting. He fired five shots and Deputy Hale fired once.The car sped away with Drake in pursuit, but he was unable to catch it. The policemen estimated the speed of the escaping car going through Science Hill at close to 100 miles per hour.
Monday morning a car was reported seen parked in Pitman Creek about 100 yards off the Crab Orchard Road. The State Police and Deputy Sheriffs Robert Gaddis and Raymond Meece investigated and found it to be the same car, a 1953 Oldsmobile sedan, that had been involved in Saturday night’s episode. There were two bullet holes in the trunk.
The officers found evidence that the car had been driven by William Roberts. They returned to Somerset and issued a warrant for his arrest and then picked him up at his home on the Crab Orchard Road.
Drake suspected the car to be one that had been stolen when he saw the Michigan license plate Saturday night. Upon closer check with the FBI and Michigan officials, this proved to be true. As this is a federal charge and must be investigated by the FBI, Roberts cannot post bond. He is now awaiting examining trial in the County Jail.
Third polio case
The third polio case this summer has been reported in Pulaski County, the county Health Department has announced.
The latest victim was Betty Evans, six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Evans of Walnut Grove. Her condition was listed as not serious.
The condition of Charles Flynn, 17, of Somerset, who was stricken Aug. 24, was reported “stabilized.” Flynn, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Flynn of West Oak Street, is in St. Joseph’s Respiratory Center, Lexington.
Linda Caylor, 10, the second local child who contracted the disease last week, was said to be in “fine” condition. She is the daughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Caylor, 305 College Street.
Killed while hunting
Oscar Tucker, Jr., 22, of West Somerset, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in the Oil Center area.
His hunting companion, George Brinson, Jr., also of West Somerset, from whom he had earlier separated, found young Tucker’s body at the bottom of a 20-foot bluff. He had been shot in the neck.
Tucker’s 20 gauge shotgun was believed to have discharged as he lost his footing on the bluff.
Safe crackers
Police today continued the hunt for a group of professional burglars in connection with the cracking of the J J. Newberry Company safe and the entering of the Time Finance Company office Sunday night. A total of $430.81 was taken from the safe.
State Police Detective Walter Woods said both jobs were “well cased and perfectly timed.”
Woods added: “The man opening the safe is nothing but a safe man.”
Several filing cabinets were broken into at Time Finance , but F. C. Flannery, manager, reported no loss.
Entry was gained through a trap door in the roof.
A lot of uses
Henry C. Kidd has leased Mrs. Ralph Longworth’s lot on East Mt. Vernon Street, across from the Municipal Building, for combination as a used car and parking lot.
Roser returns
J. S. Roser, formerly the county agent for Pulaski County, has returned to Somerset to be the agriculture representative for First and Farmers National Bank. He had been serving as manager of the Madden farm in Fayette County. Mr. Roser, his wife and baby, are residing on Church Street.
Meet the Flynns
Mr. and Mrs. Denver Lee Flynn were married Friday at Burnside Baptist Church. She is the attractive daughter of Mrs. Harold Dobbs of Burnside. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Flynn.
They are at home at 310 West Columbia Street in Somerset.
Siamese twins at Lakeview
Daisy and Violet, the Hilton sisters and Siamese twins will be appearing on stage Monday and Tuesday at Lakeview Drive-In Theatre in Burnside. Hear them tell what happens in their most intimate moments.
Off to serve
Eight Pulaski County youths will be sent to Louisville Sept. 28 for induction into the armed services.
They are Lloyd G. Jasper, Joseph E. Claunch, Jr., William L. Shadoan and Clovis Phelps, Jr., all volunteers; and Robert J. Chrisman, Murrell L. Eldridge, Donald D, Dick and Beldy L. Massey.
Bendetti hurt
Frank S. Bendetti, electrical service manager for the Central Music Company, was seriously injured when his pickup truck left the road in Wayne County.
Running again
Ed Bugg is looking to continue his service on Somerset City Council. He has been a member for 12 years.
Back to books
A total of 1,620 students enrolled in Somerset’s white schools and 143 registered at Dunbar School as the 1953-54 term got underway Tuesday.
Learning about work
A youth guidance program will get underway Monday in Pulaski County high schools, Burrell H. Howard, manager of the Somerset district office of the Kentucky Employment Service announced today.
After students have been given a general aptitude test and the results scored , Mr. Howard said teachers will discuss the results with the pupils and they will be told what aptitudes they have.
James Vaught, counselor with the Somerset office, will visit each school monthly to discuss fields of work and other questions students may have. Each student will receive individual interviews and regular follow-up conferences,
Plans call for a Career Day and a series of job tours at the end of the school year. Pulaski is one of four areas in the state to to offer these programs.
Come to Northside
The Rev. Boyce S. Jones, pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Science Hill, invites all to a revival Sept. 21- Oct. 3.
On the big stage
“Jam Up and Honey” on stage in person at Lakeview Drive-In Theatre Sept. 16. Adults 50 cents, children admitted free.
