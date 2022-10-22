Have you already had one cup or two cups of coffee today? If you are about to grab another cup of coffee, you should read this study first. While America’s favorite morning beverage has some great health benefits including reduced risk of liver disease, Parkinson’s disease and diabetes, moderation is key. A new study out of the University of South Australia finds that coffee in excess may have a negative impact on brain health. Researchers discovered that high coffee intake is linked with smaller total brain volume and higher risk of dementia. This is the largest study of its kind.
The study was done at UniSA’s Australian Center for Precision Health at SAHMRI by a group of international scientists. The researchers evaluated the impact of coffee on the brains of over 17,700 UK Biobank subjects aged 37 to 73. Results of the study indicate that those who consumed over 6 cups of coffee per day had a 53% increased risk of dementia.
Kitty Pham, UniSA PhD candidate and lead researcher notes the study suggests important information for public health. Per Dr. Pham, “Coffee is among the most popular drinks in the world. Yet with global consumption being more than nine billion kilograms a year, it is critical that we understand any potential health implications.”
This study is the most extensive research into the association between coffee, brain volume size, and risks of dementia and stroke. The study also reviewed the volumetric imaging data and a variety of confounding variables. Considering many variables, the scientists continually found that higher coffee intake was significantly linked with reduced brain volume. In a nutshell, having over 6 cups of java per day could put you at risk for brain disease, including dementia and stroke.
Dementia is a progressive, damaging brain condition that impacts thinking, behavior, memory and the ability to do normal, everyday tasks. Fifty million people are diagnosed with this debilitating condition globally. When the blood supply to the brain is impaired, leading to oxygen deprivation, a stroke can occur. A stroke can result in brain damage and loss of brain function. Across the world, one out of four adults older than 25 will suffer a stroke in their lifetime. Research suggests that over 13 million people will experience a stroke this year, with over 5 million dying due to stroke.
Professor Elina Hypponen, the director of UniSA’s Australian Center for Precision Health and senior researcher of the study, notes that being moderate about coffee consumption is key to good health. Along with hereditary data and randomized controlled trials, this research strongly correlates high coffee intake with adverse effects on the brain. While the exact cause is unknown, individuals should stay hydrated by drinking more water and limiting coffee consumption.
Average daily coffee intake is typically between one and two standard cups of coffee (6- to 8-ounce cups). While the size of the cup may vary, a few cups of coffee per day is considered safe. If you are worried about your coffee consumption, these tips might help you cut back! If you are brewing a pot just for you on a regular basis, it may be time to reign yourself in. Below are a few tips to reduce your coffee intake:
• Keep a record for a week or so to assess your coffee consumption. How much are you drinking?
• Do not go cold turkey. Caffeine withdrawal is no “cup of tea” and may cause a wicked headache, nausea, and other uncomfortable symptoms. Reduce your intake by 1 cup per day.
• Set a limit of 2 to 3 cups per day if you are drinking too much coffee.
• Drink 2 cups of water for every 1 cup of coffee you consume. Excess caffeine from coffee and other sources can leave you high and dry.
• Switch to water instead of any caffeinated drink (including coffee) after 2 PM. Too much caffeine can lead to insomnia.
• Monitor how much you spend at coffee houses. Imagine how much you might save if you kick the coffee habit?
By Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD
References:
1. Poole R, Kennedy OJ, Roderick P, Fallowfield JA, Hayes PC, Parkes J. Coffee consumption and health: umbrella review of meta-analyses of multiple health outcomes. BMJ. 2017 Nov 22;359:j5024. doi: 10.1136/bmj.j5024. Erratum in: BMJ. 2018 Jan 12;360:k194.
Kitty Pham, Anwar Mulugeta, Ang Zhou, John T. O’Brien, David J. Llewellyn & Elina Hyppönen (2021) High coffee consumption, brain volume and risk of dementia and stroke, Nutritional Neuroscience, DOI: 1080/1028415X.2021.1945858
Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Monday, October 24, Free Card Making Class at 9:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. All supplies provided.
“Creative Containers Class,” Monday, October 24, at 1:00 o’clock at Extension Office. Please call he office to register.
Tuesday, October 25, 11:30, Calendar Food Sampling Class Recipe, “Apple Spinach Salad.” Must register in advance.
Barn Quilt Class, 16 x 16 size, Friday, October 28, 10:00 o’clock. Cost $20. Must pay and register in advance.
Christmas Memories Holiday Tasting Luncheon Friday, November 4th 11:30. Langdon Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Cost $20, and includes recipe book, and lots of door prizes.
Chilly days and nights are times to prepare a big pot of soup.
Potato Broccoli Soup
4 cups cubed potatoes
2 heads broccoli, (3-4 cups florets)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup melted butter
3 cups 2% milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
5 ounces cheddar cheese, reduced fat, shredded
2 green onions, finely minced, divided
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/4 cup bacon bits (optional)
Yield:
6, 1 1/4 cup servings
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place potatoes in large saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes. Cut broccoli heads into small florets and place on baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for 15 minutes. Drain cooked potatoes in a colander. In the saucepan, combine the flour and melted butter; cook on medium heat for 1 minute. Slowly add milk to the mixture, stirring constantly until thickened. Soup can be thinned by adding an additional 1/2 cup of milk or water, if desired. Add the potatoes, broccoli, salt, pepper, cheese, half of the green onions and bacon bits. Cook on low until heated. A few minutes before serving, add the sour cream and stir to combine. Serve topped with remaining onions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.