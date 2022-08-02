The flooding and tragic deaths in nearby eastern Kentucky has been the center of attention for all of Kentucky residents, as well as the nation.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties.
The loss of lives and the utter destruction of thousands of people’s homes, and lives, is almost unimaginable to think about what our Kentucky neighbors have had to endure over the past week.
But no sooner did the news reach the airwaves in the local area, droves of people, businesses and organizations took time out of their busy schedules to organize relief efforts for their neighbors in need. Within hours of the news, social media was bombarded with posts of local entities collecting and donating supplies for the eastern Kentucky flood victims.
While many of our big local businesses have been at the forefront of the flood relief efforts, several smaller local organizations and individuals have also have tried to do their part in helping as well.
Just a couple of the local individuals heading up relief efforts included Neal Shoemaker, Cody Gilson, and the Southwestern High School junior varsity volleyball team.
Local engineering firm owner Neal Shoemaker has grouped up with his daughter Britani Shoemaker – owner of Pep and Pizzazz Dance Studio – to collect supplies and money donations to the flood victims. Neal Shoemaker, who graduated from Hazard High School in 1977, has constantly been in contact with friends and family in the eastern Kentucky area.
“They need everything you could possibly imagine,” Shoemaker stated. “We made a trip to downtown Hazard on Saturday to drop off a load of supplies. As we got closer to Hazard there was a sea of trucks and trailers headed that way with supplies. Once we got there, they we literally unloading supplies out of the trailers into people’s cars. On top of the supplies we delivered, we also delivered a $1,000 cash donation. We were told that cash donation fed 700 people that evening.”
Shoemaker has been amazed with the outpouring of generosity in our local area.
“Just today, I received a $5,000 donation from a local land surveyor, who had been my competitor in business for the past 25 years,” Shoemaker stated. “The Pep and Pizzazz family has been amazing with their efforts and donations. I am just grateful that people are trusting of me to take their donations and deliver it to the people in need.”
“We are using our Pep and Pizzazz trailer to load supplies, but I have been contacted by other business owners offering the use their larger trailers if needed,” Shoemaker stated. “David Morris of Modern Systems said we could use one of their trailers if needed, and Mike Whitaker of Coretrans stated we could use one of his tractor trailers if needed.”
Both Cody Gibson and his wife Trista have met and worked with people in the Whitesburg area with their work in the medical field. Cody Gibson, who is now part owner of Barrier Roofs, felt the need to organize a collection of supplies to the flooded Whitesburg residents.
“I know there are other and much larger local businesses doing great things collecting and donating supplies, but I felt the need to do whatever we could to help out,” Gibson stated.
With his small roofing business just starting out, Gibson is using his company’s only trailer in hopes of filling it with needed supplies.
“Right now, we are rethinking how we transport our roofing supplies to the job sites, since our main company trailer is being used to collect supplies for the eastern Kentucky flood victims,” Gibson stated.
On Friday afternoon, Southwestern High School volleyball coach Mitzi Jones was in the process of loading her varsity team on the bus for the Bluegrass State Games when she got a call from a representatives of the 5th Quarter for a cooperative donation drive.
“Unfortunately, we were already in the process of traveling to the Bluegrass State Games, but we got a hold of some the girls from our junior varsity squad to help out,” Jones stated. “These younger girls were able to get in contact with the good folks at the Midland Farms store, on Oak Hill Road, to set up between three and six that afternoon.”
Amazingly, the Lady Warriors junior varsity volleyball team was able to collect $700 in cash and $300 in supplies in a short span of only three hours.
“I was amazed what these young girls did in the short notice and the short amount of time given,” Jones stated. “We plan to do more fundraising for the eastern Kentucky flood victims in the coming days.”
These are just three examples of local people doing great things and trying to help out their neighbors in need. Driving around Somerset and scanning my social media pages, I spotted a plethora of other businesses and individuals working just as hard in helping out the eastern Kentucky flood victims.
