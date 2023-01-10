Marching in line to Sir Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, SCC students and faculty entered the Corbin Arena on December 9 for the college’s fall commencement ceremony.
According to SCC Registrar Jami Evans, students received 1,023 credentials: 246 two-year degrees, 93 diplomas, and 684 certificates.
A total of 464 students completed the requirements necessary to graduate. 119 students walked in the event. At the ceremony, SCC President Dr. Carey Castle presented graduation credentials to those completing credentials in August or December 2022.
