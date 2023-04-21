SAT
APR 22
Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise
Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset – Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. April will feature an “LS Showcase”, if your vehicle has an “LS” engine you are welcome to a part of this showcase. Enjoy a relaxed, family-oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. There will also be a Vintage Tractor Display. The “Show and Shine” portion of the event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Southern KY Adventure Weekend at PC Park
Southern KY Adventure Weekend – Pulaski County Park, 1200 Hwy 3189, Nancy, KY, all day. If you like mountain biking, kayaking, adventure racing, orienteering, rogines, trail running or simply adventure: The Southern Kentucky Adventure Weekend has something new for you.
Drag and Drafts PFLAG Meetup
Drag and Drafts PFLAG Meetup Jarfly Brewing, 103 W. Mt. Vernon St. Somerset, KY, at 7 p.m. Meet up with your PFLAG family for chats & drafts, followed by the bi-monthly Drag & Drafts show hosted by Little Sparrow Productions which begins at 8 p.m.
SUN
APR 23
Blakley Quartet at Flat Lick Church
The Blakley Quartet will perform at Flat Lick Church, 133 Flat Like Road, at 11. a.m. Everyone is welcome.
TUE
APR 25
Line Dancing/Square Dancing Lessons
Beginning Line Dancing and Square Dancing lessons begin April 18 and will be conducted weekly. Lines are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Squares are at 7 p.m. Located at the Ferguson City Park Community Room, 540 Hwy. 3057. Children up to 12 are free, and first lesson for adults is free. For more information, call 219-1359.
Lake Cumberland Jammers
The Lake Cumberland Jammer will meet at the Carnegie Community Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
THU
APR 27
Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 2 Revival
Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 2 will be hosting a revival beginning 7 p.m. April 27. Chester New evangelist.
FRI
APR 28
Miss Kentucky Bluegrass
Miss Kentucky Bluegrass – Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY. will be all day. Miss Kentucky Bluegrass is an official state preliminary for the AmeriFest US Nationals.
Tunes at Noon
Tunes at Noon will be at the Federal Room from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Authors Day
Celebrate National Library Week on Author’s Day. Pulaski Co. Public Library is hosting local authors from all over Kentucky from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Come meet the mind behind your favorite book! Be sure to bring a friend!
SAT
APR 29
Somerset Foodstock 2023
Foodstock 2023 – Fountain Square, 27 Public Square, Downtown, Somerset, KY, will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Foodstock, a day of food, music and art hosted by the City of Somerset – will feature food trucks from around the state, all with different cuisine choices, spirit and drink vendors and lots of fun, music and family activities. A Somerset Smoke Show, a 12-person grill-off competition to name the community’s first Grillmaster. Admission is free.
Lake Cumberland Boat Fest 2023
{span}{span}Lake Cumberland Boat Fest – Kentucky Marine, 2540 KY 90, Bronston, KY, will go from 9 a.m. to5 p.m. Kick off the 2023 boating season at Kentucky Marine’s Boat Fest. Enjoy boat deals, marine vendors, food, giveaways, prizes and more.{/span}{/span}
Spring into Summer Silent Auction & Vendor Show
{span}Spring into Summer Silent Auction & Vendor Show will be at the Woodstock Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.{/span}
Wildflower Hike Series at PC Park
Wildflower Hike Series at PC Park – 1200 Hwy 3189, Nancy, KY, 9am. You may hike on your own or with a local expert. Show up at 9 a.m. and meet at the Eagle Scout Trailhead for the guided hike.
Miss Kentucky Bluegrass
Miss Kentucky Bluegrass – Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY. will be all day. Miss Kentucky Bluegrass is an official state preliminary for the AmeriFest US Nationals.
SUN
APR 30
Miss Kentucky Bluegrass
Miss Kentucky Bluegrass – Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY. will be all day. Miss Kentucky Bluegrass is an official state preliminary for the AmeriFest US Nationals.
West Science Hill Baptist Church
West Science Hill Baptist Church will host a revival from Sunday, April 30 through Friday, May 5. Time: 6 p.m. on Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Don Branscum, evangelist. Ronald Wesley, pastor. There will be a special singing every night.
ONGOING
The Pulaski County Democratic Woman’s Club
Meets the first Monday of every month, except July, at 6:30 pm, at Democrat Headquarters, 151 W Mt Vernon St.
Grief Support Group
GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Takes place every Tuesday from March 7 through June 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church (1115 Ky. 39, Somerset). Meetings take place in the community room at the rear of the church. For more information, call (606) 678-5903 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimers Caregivers Support Group
Will meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m., at Cumberland Church of Christ.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope (ESH)
Al Anon Family Group meeting. For women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking affects you. Monday 10 a.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library (unless the library is closed).
Nelson Valley Baptist Church
Is holding AWANA classes for all ages every Wednesday night, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is fun, food and learning about the Lord. Everyone is invited.
Lake Cumberland Jammers
Meets every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Respite Center (125 E. University Dr.). For more information, call 606-305-6741.
Somerset-Pulaski County Ministerial Association
Ministers and all leaders are cordially invited to our monthly meeting every first Wednesday of the month at 12 noon in the Pulaski County Public Library, 305 S. Main St., Somerset. We meet in the library conference room. Bring your own lunch.
Kiwanis Club of Somerset
Meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 12 noon at Mellow Mushroom. Meetings may be suspended due to the state restrictions regarding the COVID-19 virus. If you would like more information about the club, please call 606-678-5985.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center
Somerset Alumni Aquatic Center, 100 East Somerset Church Rd., is now open to the public from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. The Alumni Center is closed on Sundays. The Alumni Center offers Water Aerobics Class on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (Kaye Keller, instructor). For more information, please call 606-679-7248 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Somerset Newcomers
Meet the first Monday of each month for lunch at Reno’s in Burnside at 11 a.m. If you are interested in joining us, please email somersetkynewcomers@gmail.com.
Science Hill Independent School
The Science Hill Board of Education will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of every month in the Boardroom at Science Hill Independent School District at 5 p.m., except for April and October when it will be held on the 3rd Tuesday.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope
Al-Anon family group meetings, Mondays, 10 a.m., for women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking bothers you. Pulaski County Library Room C (unless library is closed).
Kentucky Public Retirees
Lake Cumberland Chapter of KPR meets the third Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Mellow Mushroom. For more information, contact president Bruce Brown at 606-305-9960.
Lake Cumberland Beekeepers’ Association
Lake Cumberland Chapter meets the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower classroom at the Pulaski County Extension Office. For more information, visit lakecumberlandbeekeepers.com or call the local extension office at 606-679-6361.
Family to Family Support Group
Family members of mentally ill people, sponsored through NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) meets at the Cancer Treatment Center on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Lori, 317-443-6237.
Living Bread Soup Kitchen
Every Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., a free hot meal at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 512 Ogden St., Somerset. Drive-thru or walk up, pick up your dinner at the door under the canopy. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. First come, first served. https://www/facebook.com/LBSoupKitchen/ or www.livingbreadsoupkitchen.webs.com.
Civil Air Patrol #357
Meeting every Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Building 4, 180 Oak Leaf Lane. Contact Capt. Stacy Foncannon, Squadron Commander, 606-492-9987.
Meadowlark Extension Homemakers Club
Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 1 o’clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Janice Harris is the president.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center
The Alumni Center, located at 100 East Somerset Church Road, will be offering SilverSneaker Flex classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. The classes will be taught by Kay Keller, a certified SilverSneaker Classic and Yoga instructor. If you have questions about signing up for the SilverSneaker classes, call the Alumni Center at 606-679-7428.
Salvation Army
Has a new address which is P.O. Box 967, Somerset. Phone number is 502-777-6693.
Pulaski County Extension Center
Join them as they walk the streets of Somerset each Thursday at noon. Select your own route or walk one that has been mapped out. Meet in the parking lot across from God’s Food Pantry. Free incentives are given weekly.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings
Meets Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. AA meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Al-Anon meetings are for family/friends of alcoholics/addicts who need support and meet at St. Mildred’s Tuesdays at 6 p.m. There is also a Women’s Only meeting at the Public Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. For more info, please call St. Mildred Church at 678-5051.
Volunteers needed to knit or crochet baby hats for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Come by the Pulaski County Extension Office and pick up a pattern if you would be willing to make baby hats. Several ladies are still making these hats monthly but they could use your help.
New Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous
Meets at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at St. Mildred Catholic Church, 203 South Central Ave. For more info: 606-416-8633.
Science Hill Branch Library
“A Little Bit of Magic,” a learning environment for preschoolers, age 2-5. Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. Stories, games, art, science, counting, shapes, colors, sharing and working with other children.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
Meets every Monday upstairs at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. Weigh-ins at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. Info: 875-3899.
Bingo at the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge
Meets Tuesday and Friday of each month with the exception of second Friday of the month. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary #45.
Shopville Branch Public Library
Storytime every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Somerset American Legion Post #38 (located at 500 Enterprise Drive)
Has a service officer available every Tuesday and Thursday, 8-11 a.m. Call (606) 425-5017 for more information.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414
Bingo session at 7 p.m. every Saturday and 2 p.m. every Sunday at Bingo Dome No. 2 on Enterprise Drive behind Somerset Mall. Eighty percent of proceeds to go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more info call David Bass at 423-2969.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414
Is accepting new members and would like to invite old members looking for a lodge to join. Accepting men and women. Meetings on first and third Monday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: David Bass, 423-2969.
Widows Eat Together
Lunch at Ruckels, noon, second Thursday of each month. The only cost is your meals.
Long-term Care Ombudsman Program
Volunteers needed nationwide to make this program work. Its goal is to help assure that long-term care facility residents live harmoniously and with dignity, feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. After training, volunteers spend 6-8 hours a month visiting assigned nursing homes. They talk with residents and observe conditions. If there is a complaint, they take it to their district ombudsman for resolution. Interested volunteers can contact the District Long-term Care Ombudsman at 1-800-264-7093.
SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth)
Meetings every second and fourth Tuesday at 5 p.m. for persons to learn more about therapeutic foster care. Held at the office at 3540 South U.S. 27, Suite 4, Light 21, Somerset.
Hinkle Bell Extension Homemakers
Meets the third Monday of each month. President is Betty Waddle.
Nelson Valley Baptist Church
AWANA each Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Classes are available for age 2 years through high school. For additional information on the program call AWANA Director at 606-271-6552. Nelson Valley Baptist is located at 2651 Ky. 39, Science Hill.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Meets second Monday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Church of Christ, 154 Turner St., Somerset. For additional information, call 606-219-0700.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Meetings open to everyone. 3rd Friday of each month, 10-11 a.m. at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Contact Arlene, Senior Friends Advisor, 678-3274.
Pisgah’s Tuesday Night Jam
Weekly, 6:30 p.m. Old Pisgah Schoolhouse. $2 donation. Proceeds benefit local charities. Free refreshments. Musicians and members of the community who enjoy country, bluegrass, folk, gospel music welcome. West off South Hwy. 27 at light #25 onto 914 Bypass. Schoolhouse is on the left.
VFW Post 269
Meets third Thursday of each month except December. Free dinner at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Mending Fences Cowboy Church
Meets every Thursday of at 6 p.m. If you are struggling with any addiction, join us! 1083 Columbia Ave., Monticello, KY 42633.
KSP Post 11
Post will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual in Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties. Special attention paid to seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations.
Somerset Junior Women’s Club
General meeting is the second Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., at Pulaski County Public Library. All ladies welcome to come. Ages 18-101.
DAV
Monthly meeting the LAST Thursday of each month, July through October, beginning at 6:30 p.m. November and December are holiday events yet to be scheduled. Located at 349 W. Ky. 635, Science Hill (in the Head Start Building).
Somerset Garden Club
Meets once a month at various local locations for informational, plant artistry and social luncheons. We are looking forward to new members interested in gardening and our city projects. Contact Czarina Cain at 859-537-7160.
Small Business Squad
Networking group meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/SmallBusinessSquad.
Love Divine Baptist Church
Revelation Bible Study, Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. by Bro. Vestal Meece. Welcome.
Wayne County Chapter #105 DAV & Auxiliary
Meets first Monday of each month at Senior Citizens Center. 6-6:30 p.m. Refreshments; 6:30-7:30 p.m. DAV & Auxiliary Meets. Monticello, KY. Commander Jeff Morgan, 606-307-8719.
Free Bible Studies
Send request to: Bible Study, P.O. Box 44, Science Hill KY 42553. Or call: 931-227-6764 with Full Name, Mailing Address and ZIP Code.
PFLAG Somerset
PFLAG Somerset support meetings will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month, January-October, at the Pulaski County Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email: PFLAGSomerset@gmail.com, or view our Facebook page: PFLAG Somerset KY. Membership is not required to participate. PFLAG Somerset is an incorporated, non-profit, 501©(3) and a proud member of the Somerset/Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Speed Art Memories at the Museum
Meets on the third Wednesday of every months from 1-2:30 p.m. EST, combining a tour of a gallery or special exhibition with a hands-on art-making activity. Designed for people with memory loss and their caregivers. Registration is required through the Alzheimer’s Association. Please call 1-800-272-3900.
