U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) applauds the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) new proposed Wolf Creek Dam and Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan to expand existing private and community dock facilities. Congressman Rogers welcomed Lt. Col. Robert Green, Commander of the USACE Nashville District, to Somerset on Wednesday to discuss the details of the updated management plan.
"Lake Cumberland had a record number of lake enthusiasts and tourists last year, generating more money for our region than ever before. With more demand for water access, requests for dock expansions have also grown at Woodson Bend and other popular parts of the lake," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "This proposed updated plan will make Lake Cumberland more accessible and more enjoyable for local families and visitors as our tourism economy continues to grow. I was happy to support local requests for expansion."
Tourism generated nearly $145 million for Pulaski County in 2022, according to Lake Cumberland Tourism, a new record for local tourism spending. Statewide, the tourism industry also reached a record high of nearly $13 billion last year, according to the Kentucky Department of Tourism.
The public comment period will end on August 18, and the proposed plan will then move on for final review.
