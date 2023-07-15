WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan 2024 National Defense Authorization Act on Friday. Congressman Hal Rogers, Chairman of the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Subcommittee, voted for the annual legislation to invest in a stronger national defense, support our service members and their families, and to stand firm against aggression from China. This year, the NDAA will save American taxpayers $40 billion by cutting inefficient defense programs, outdated weapons systems and red tape.
“We’re refocusing our military efforts toward global readiness and strength by reining in the radical woke agenda that distracts from the monumental military tasks at hand,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. “The NDAA sends a clear message with additional oversight and accountability across the board, ensuring Ukraine aid is effective and closely guarded, while we stand firm against Russia and China. Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine’s border if he succeeds. We must remain vigilant for our allied nations as well.”
The NDAA increases authorized funding for key military initiatives left unfunded or underfunded in the Biden budget, including the Pacific Deterrence Initiative — an essential tool in combatting Chinese aggression — and the entire U.S. Navy, by prohibiting the premature decommissioning of critical ships. It also prohibits taxpayer dollars from being used for military drag shows and teaching of Critical Race Theory.
“The United States must sustain our posture of military excellence with innovative hypersonic technology, intelligence and warfighters who stand ready to defend our homeland,” said Congressman Rogers. “This bill takes care of our military service members and provides them with the tools and training that they need to be successful, from improving military housing and childcare, to reducing barriers to healthcare and improving resources for suicide prevention.”
The legislation also provides assistance to the 8,000 service members who were discharged for failing to take the COVID-19 vaccine and supports their reentry for service.
The NDAA moves on for consideration by the U.S. Senate next week.
