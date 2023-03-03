NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is set to replace the existing water distribution system, service lines, and supply lines at Waitsboro Recreation Area in Somerset, Kentucky.
“T and T Construction,” contractor for the project, is mobilizing to the recreation area Monday, March 6, 2023, to begin construction, which is scheduled to last eight to 12 weeks.
The work includes trenching, excavation, backfill, compaction and plumbing work, and all other appurtenances to ensure a fully operational system. The impacted area extends from the top of the hill that descends into the recreation area on Waitsboro Road, through the day use area, toward the campground.
“Traffic will likely be reduced to one lane, and may intermittently be closed to the public. Parking will be limited,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager at Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake in Kentucky. “Due to the nature of the curvy entrance road, if one lane is closed, there may be insufficient room for some vehicles, boats, and trailers to access the boat launch.”
Friedman added that at this time, there is no foreseeable change to reservations made by the reservation system used at Waitsboro. Should changes arise that impact access or water supply to campers, notice will be made to individuals with reservations, he said.
Nearby alternate boat launch locations include the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ David H. Godby Boat Ramp seven miles to the west, USACE Fishing Creek Recreation Area eight miles north, General Burnside Island State Park Boat Ramp five miles to the south, and Old Waitsboro Road, maintained by Pulaski County, six miles to the south.
The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.
