The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Rising Star Award honors outstanding young professionals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated excellence in their profession as well as the community.
Cory Ikerd was born in Somerset and is a graduate of Somerset High School. After graduation, Cory spent some time studying business at Somerset Community College, but Cory would credit his “real” education in business to his late grandfather, Jerry Ikerd.
Cory first began his business education working alongside Jerry and his grandmother, Brenda Ikerd, in their grocery store and local bank at the age of 11. It was there that Jerry and Brenda imparted their strong work ethic and business expertise upon Cory.
Soon after his days in the family grocery, Cory went on to launch several of his own successful businesses. In his twenties, Cory founded and operated a paintball company, an outdoor power sports supply company, CWG Properties, and Somerset Rentals, among others.
Cory soon found his calling when he joined his grandfather at the family company, Ikerd Properties. He credits much of his success to the lessons he learned doing business based on the principles that his grandfather lived by, ‘That for a deal to work, it had to be fair to all parties involved and that a handshake deal is stronger than a thousand-page contract.’
By embracing those principles, Cory has successfully engineered many “deals” with national and local brands including Popeye’s, Chili’s, Dollar General, Golden Corral, Office Depot, Starbuck’s, CVS, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Family Dollar.
He has developed several local commercial enterprises and residential developments from the ground up. Among these are Creekside Development, Makena Development, The Reserves at Sugar Hill, and East Ridge Offices. Cory also went on to found Five Star Acres in 2018 which specializes in rural land acquisition and sales.
In addition to real estate and development ventures, Cory has also launched successful business operations. In 2019 Cory established Five Star Title, taking the company from a small local title service to a successful agency servicing all of Kentucky. In his most recent venture, Cory introduced Five Star Hospitality in late 2021, partnering with national franchisors working toward opening operations throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.
Outside of the business world, Cory cherishes service to his community and enjoys going on mission trips both domestically and abroad. He has served on the Lake Cumberland Tourism Board, participated in Lake Cumberland Clean Up and volunteered at God’s Food Pantry. In his spare time, Cory enjoys hunting, fishing, camping or anything to with the outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.