Ronald Reagan was President, the music world lost Karen Carpenter, one of our county’s future sheriffs was a star basketball player, and the City of Eubank wasn’t too sure whether cable television was really necessary. Where were you in 1983?
On the local front, headlines this week 40 years ago seemed to be heavy on educational topics. Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County during the second week in February 1983, from the pages of The Commonwealth-Journal.
Local Superintendents Don’t Favor Collective Bargaining
Two school superintendents said today that mandatory collective bargaining negotiations with teachers wouldn’t work in the local school systems. Pulaski County’s Woody Joe Barwick and Somerset’s Charles Harris made their comments after a meeting of the Kentucky Education Association this weekend. The teachers’ group has decided to lobby the 1984 Legislature for passage of the collective bargaining bill, among other things. Of such a bill, Barwick said flatly, “We can’t afford to enter into collective bargaining negotiations.” Harris also opposed the bill. “It would hurt us. It would naturally divide administrators and teachers.”
County Board Seeking Addition to High School
A new addition at Pulaski County High School will be one topic of discussion during the regular meeting of the county board of education tonight. The extra classrooms would create space for the county system’s ninth graders. The students presently attend classes in the county’s junior highs, but the school board has considered transferring them to the high school.
Graduation Requirements Could be More Stringent
Kentucky high school students, beginning with incoming freshmen next fall, apparently will have to pass two more courses before they can graduate from high school. That is the result of action by the state Board of Education, which voted Tuesday to raise from 18 to 20 the number of credit hours required for graduation. The board also voted to lengthen the school day, require more basic courses in the first two years of high school and move a required citizenship course from high school to the 6th, 7th, or 8th grades. The board also voted to ask the 1984 General Assembly to implement tougher requirements for new teachers. Reaction among local teachers has been mixed on the proposed directive. The county system’s superintendent, Woody Joe Barwick, and high school principal, Larry Stewart, openly embraced the new requirement, while Somerset High School principal Jim Andy Sears was more lukewarm about the proposal.
Adams Needs Money to Prevent Layoffs
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department got a needed financial shot in the arm yesterday by Pulaski Fiscal Court, but Sheriff John Adams said the department still needs $38,000 to ease its financial woes and avert employee layoffs. Sheriff Adams said he would be forced “to cut way back in the sheriff’s department,” and said the cutback could include employee layoffs.
Water Substandard
Two local public water supplies were cited in violation of state drinking water regulations. The Buck Creek Boat Dock Trailer Park and Cave Creek Area of the Army Corps of Engineers were listed in violation of regulations. “Buck Creek was cited for not providing monthly operating reports, not taking the required samples and also not taking the required bacteriological samples,” said Roger Conn, supervisor for the compliance section of the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources Division of Water. “Cave Creek had a turbidity violation for two months out of the year. They are just barely over the limit.” Turbidity samples measure the amount of particles such as dirt, leaves and silt, which is present in water.
Burnside Approves Numbering Houses
Burnside City Council last night decided to assign numbers to residences. Burnside Police Chief Gerald Meece will assign house numbers. After the numbers are assigned, residents are expected to display the numbers. Council members were in agreement on the need for the house numbers. Directing someone to their respective homes will be easier now, a resident said.
Cable TV Studied
Eubank Mayor Frey Todd will seek more information about cable television before the city decides whether to advertise for bids for a cable television franchise. Mayor Todd said that any bids for a cable franchise probably wouldn’t be advertised until spring. “I don’t think there’s any hurry.”
Home Damaged, Firefighter Injured
The Linda Abbott home was destroyed by fire last night and a 24-year-old Somerset firefighter was injured while battling the blaze at the trailer in Whitehall Manor. Firefighter Tony Rutherford sustained injuries to his hand, according to fire reports.
Juveniles Arrested
Three local juveniles have been charged in the Jan. 28 break-in at Mt. Victory Elementary School, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. The juveniles – 15, 16, and 17 years old – have been charged with burglary third degree and theft by unlawful taking under $100.
Petercheff Conducts Congressmen’s Seminar
Doris Petercheff, district administrative assistant for Congressman Harold Rogers, was in Washington, D.C., this weekend to lead a two-hour discussion on running an effective district office. Because of Mrs. Petercheff’s experience and performance in the field, she was chosen to teach the class. “She’s done an outstanding job,” reported the Congressman’s Washington office. “It was a real honor for Congressman Rogers,” Mrs. Petercheff said. “It shows he has managed his office well.” The Congressman employs 10 persons in the district office, located on East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset. Other congressmen have most of their staff in Washington. “But the people are here, and the problems can be solved here,” Mrs. Petercheff said.
In Other News:
-Regardless of the condition of the tangible structure, there is a church at Sweeney’s Chapel Methodist and about 130 people joined the celebration Sunday for the reopening of the worship place, located on Stilesville Road off Ky. 39. About 1956 the church closed its doors because some members died and others moved away from the small community. But there was life Sunday as the congregation poured out their voices in singing hymns, listened intently to the minister’s message and opened their billfolds for the furtherance of the church’s mission. The church had originally been dedicated in 1916.
-The Somerset Woman’s Club has nominated Miss Gene Belle Offutt as the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Club’s Outstanding Clubwoman of 1982. Miss Offutt is an example of a clubwoman who has given totally of herself to her club and community. As a member of the Somerset Woman’s Club during 1982, she directed the annual children’s theater production. Children ages 9 though 12 performed in “The Adventures of A Bear Called Paddington” in November. One evening performance for the general public and two morning performances for school children gave over 1,200 persons the opportunity to enjoy the antics of Paddington Bear. The club realized a profit of over $600 from the proceeds of the play and has contributed this amount in Miss Offutt’s honor to a fund for new curtains on the stage at Somerset High School. The Somerset Woman’s Club is continuing a campaign to raise $5,000 to compete the project by May 1983. She has directed the theater for children since it was begun during her first term as president of the club in 1975.
-Your old newspapers could raise money for the Somerset Parks and Recreation Department. Newspapers will be picked up the fourth Wednesday of each month by the city’s sanitation and street department, according to a recent directive of the Somerset City Council.
-All money that is put in the fountain at the Somerset Mall will go to the March of Dimes, Feb. 7-21.
Education:
-Youth for Understanding announces that Cynthia Abbott has been selected as one of 23 finalists for the 1983 Standard Oil Company of California Scholarships. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ben H. Abbott of Linwood Drive and is a senior at Somerset High School. Selections are based on academic achievement, personal references, health, foreign language ability and cultural family living experience.
-Jacinda Norton, daughter of Mrs. Betty Norton of Green Hill Park Drive and the late Jack Norton, was named to the Somerset Community College fall semester Dean’s List. She is a sophomore majoring in secondary education.
State News:
State officials say statistics show the need for remedial education in Kentucky is staggering, while funds for such programs are dwindling. Last year, nearly 30 percent of Kentucky’s 10th graders scored so low on reading tests that state officials determined remedial help was needed. And 27 percent of the 10th graders needed remedial help in math.
National News:
-No one knows if the ban on aerosol propellants is saving the protective ozone layer around Earth, but it has sharply reduced the use of the chemicals, say scientists who are still debating the extent of the hazard. Studies since the ban have shown a “tremendous drop” in the amount of fluorocarbons being released into the air. As to whether the drop has saved the ozone layer, “I wonder if we’ll ever know,” said Dr. Lester Machta, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s air resources laboratories.
-Ronald Reagan, the oldest man to serve as president, celebrated his 72nd birthday with a helicopter ride in a snowstorm, a brief party and a quiet dinner with friends, aides say.
-About 60 mourners paid their last respects to pop singer Karen Carpenter, filing into a memorial chapel during the first night of a public visitation. Miss Carpenter, who with her brother Richard won three Grammy Awards and sold 60 million recordings of their easy-listening music, died Friday of congestive heart failure at the age of 32. Miss Carpenter had been battling anorexia nervosa, a condition that prompts some victims to diet and exercise to the point of emaciation.
-President Reagan’s proposal to require Medicare recipients to pay more of their hospital bills should prevent thousands of hospitalizations and save the government up to $5 billion, says the author of a health care study. Rand Corp. economist Charles E. Phelps said the savings — greater than the government is estimating — would come about because the more people pay for health care, the less they visit a doctor. However, Phelps said another proposal being considered won’t eliminate unnecessary trips to the doctor. That idea, to charge the needy $1 to $2 for each Medicaid visit, “basically just transfers money from the low-income population to the Treasury,” he said. The Medicare and Medicaid proposals are among several Reagan is seeking to combat rising health care costs, which are rising faster than the overall cost of living and which continue to claim an ever-increasing share of the federal budget.
From the Editor:
Many Americans can remember a time when it was pretty much taken for granted that almost every child would get measles sometime or other. This expectation is decidedly a thing of the past – so much so that there is reason to think measles may soon be all but eradicated in this country. We are told that “fewer than 100 cases of measles per week have now been reported for 68 consecutive weeks.” This once common childhood disease seems to be tottering on its last legs.
Congressional Report:
“This past week brought a very proud moment to me as your Congressman, as I was seated and attended my first session as a member of the prestigious and powerful House Appropriations Committee. It is a great honor, but also a heavy responsibility, to sit on this distinguished panel. During the past two years I have counted on your suggestions and guidance in helping me represent you here in Congress. And as we face the many difficult problems ahead, I need and want your continued support and guidance.” – U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers
Going Out of Business:
Morton’s, downtown Somerset, would like to express our sincere appreciation to the many customers who have patronized us over the past 44 years. We have enjoyed serving each of you. Our close-out sale has been fantastic, and we are selling all remaining stock at tremendous savings. We invite you to come on in and take advantage of this great sale.
Military News:
Airman Timothy M. Murphy, grandson of Margie E. Murphy of 104 James Street, Somerset, has completed Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The airman, who is remaining at Lackland for specialized training in the security police field, studied the Air Force mission, organization and customs and received special instruction in human relations. Completion of this training earned the individual credits toward an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force. His brother, Fred. P. Murphy, also resides in Somerset. He is a 1977 graduate of Somerset High School.
Anniversary:
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Gilliland of Stab will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with a reception from 2 to 4 o’clock in the afternoon on Feb. 20 at the Pleasant Run Baptist Church. The open reception will be hosted by their children, Wilson Gilliland of Louisville, Joyce Snell of Dayton, Ohio, and Jackie Gilliland.
Obituaries:
-Charles L. McGriff, 74, Columbus, Ohio, died Saturday, Feb. 5, at a Columbus hospital following a heart attack. Born in Pulaski County on Aug. 15, 1908, he was the son of Clyde and Rosa McGriff. Recently retired from the U.S. Division of Fish and Wildlife Service, he had lived in Ohio for the past several years. He taught school in the Science Hill community prior to moving to Ohio. He was married Oct. 3, 1936, to Hazel Hudson, who survives. Other survivors are his son, John McGriff, Science Hill, and a granddaughter. Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home with the Rev. Orin Simmerman officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery.
-Ray Fitzpatrick, 76, of Somerset, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Veterans Hospital in Lexington following an illness of several months. A Somerset native, he was born Jan. 28, 1907, the son of Brent and Arizona Trimble Fitzpatrick. A World War II veteran, he served with the 762 Field Artillery Battalion in Rhineland, Central Europe and Ardennes, earning three bronze stars. He was a construction worker who had been employed with John Trimble Construction Company and Brown Brothers. Survivors include four brothers, Howard Fitzpatrick, Louisville, Clifford, Earnest and Carl Fitzpatrick, all of Somerset, and two sisters, Angie Richardson and Virginia Fitzpatrick, both of Somerset. A brother, Robert, preceded him in death. Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company with the Rev. Sammie Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Mill Springs National Cemetery.
-Sarah Olive Wilson Haney, 81, of Nancy, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, following a lengthy illness. Born at Nancy, March 14, 1901, she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Wilson and Doretta Combest Wilson. She married Neal C. Haney Aug. 28, 1919. Her husband survives. Other survivors include two sons, William Paul Haney and Lawrence R. Haney, both of Nancy; one daughter, Mildred Haney Gosser of Nancy; one brother, J.T. Wilson of Somerset; two sisters, Beatrice McManus of Albemarle, N.C., and Mary Weaver of Somerset; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A son, Harold Dean Haney, and her twin sister, Olva Wilson, preceded her in death. She was a housewife and a member of the White Oak Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the White Oak Baptist Church with Dr. James Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Signatures are being gathered on a petition in and around Pulaski County High School in an effort to convince Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Tom Mills that the 12th Region basketball tournament should be returned to the 6,000-seat PCHS gymnasium. The petition, which the high school’s Pep Club started circulating yesterday, points out that the PCHS gym is one of the most modern facilities in the state with adequate seats for all fans who want to attend the regional tournament games. PCHS, the petition notes, is centrally located in the 12th Region, and fine restaurants and motels are available in the Somerset area to accommodate the teams and visitors.
-Somerset High School’s Lady Jumpers recently won first place in the Central Kentucky Conference tournament. Team members include Rochelle Henderson, Missy Stevenson, Leslie Ford, Karen Smith, Margaret Duff, Teresa Cash, Jennifer Burdine, Liz Spurlock, Rhonda Lewis, Cindy Curry, and Porsha Stevenson. Coach is Bob Tucker. They are now ranked 10th in the state by the Associated Press.
-The Somerset High School boys’ basketball team lost to the Laurel County Cardinals 67-57, causing them to slip to 13-7 on the year. Kevin Jones scored 17 points in the game, and Allen Sexton scored 15.
-The Pulaski County boys took advantage of a big size differential over visiting Russell County and came out with a 80-63 win at PC gym. The Maroons, now 16-7, were led by Todd Wood’s 25 points and 22 points from spot-starter Don Hanson.
-Sophomore guard Al Gover broke Union College’s school record for assists with 17 last night, as he led the Bulldogs to a 68-61 victory over visiting Thomas More College. The Somerset High School graduate now leads the KIAC in assists with an average of seven per game, and he also leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points per outing.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Winn-Dixie — Ground beef, 99 cents/lb. 3 lbs. Crisco shortening, $1.79. Pillsbury Plus cake mix, 69 cents. 5 lb. bag Gold Medal flour, 79 cents.Z
-Mac’s Village Pantry — Sirloin tip roast, $1.99/lb. Morton pot pies, 2 for 79 cents. 8 pack bottles of Coke, TAB, Sprite, or Mello Yello, $1.59 plus deposit. 18 oz. JIF peanut butter, $1.49.
-Furniture Fair – At the intersection of 27 and 80. Bed vibrator special, $79.95. Works on any bed.
-ConTel — Let’s talk call waiting. Call waiting puts you through even when your home phone’s busy. It just about puts busy signals out of business.
-Dick Halloran’s Goodyear Tire Center — Inventory clearance. GE 8-Hour VHS Video Cassette Recorder, $525. GE Microwave Oven, 25-minute timer with signal bell, $315.
-Leland Hall Electric – North U.S. 27. This week only, Quasar 19” color television for $359 or 12” black and white television for $69.95.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — 410 Clements. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, basement, new appliances, fireplace. $39,900.
-For sale — 138 Crawford Ave. Three bedroom brick on corner lot, newly carpeted, living room with fireplace, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, sun porch, sewing room, walk-in closets, 1 1/2 baths, full basement, walking distance of Hopkins. $54,900.
-For sale — ‘66 Mustang, new paint, excellent condition. Asking $1,395.
-Attractive position for man or woman of neat appearance and good character for pleasant work. No layoffs. Earnings opportunity $250-$500 per week to start. Advancement, good benefits, education or experience not important.
-Part-time kitchen help wanted. Valley View Taco and Pizza Palace in Science Hill. Apply in person only.
Showing this week at Showplace Cinemas, the Virginia Cinema, and 27 Drive-In Theatre:
First Blood – Tootsie – Timerider – Hot Flash – The Centerfold Girls – Ding Dong Girls
Your Humble Reporter (Bill Mardis) Sez:
Friends, I ain’t never seed nothin’ lack it an’ one ‘uv your humble reporter’s lags is shorter than the t’other from plowin’ ground on the side ‘uv a knob. I got me two rabbit trackers. That air snow that fell Satiddy night wuz No. 6, and the ground got white ag’in this morning, makin’ No. 7. That means we ain’t got but six more snows to go ‘fore sprang, accordin’ to the 13 foggy mornings last August.
