The Lake Cumberland Weight Loss Center unveiled today a new name and brand to better reflect the services provided to patients. Lake Cumberland Weight Loss Center will now be called Cumberland Bariatric Institute. It will continue to provide services to patients in the same location and under the direction of Dr. Joseph Eid and Dr. Benjamin Stivers, who have been part of the medical staff at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital since 2020 and 2014, respectively.
“We are so pleased to be able to share this new identity with our community,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “The new name and brand underscore the specialization that we have at the practice as well as the work that Dr. Joseph Eid and Dr. Ben Stivers have put in to grow our bariatrics program. We are honored to provide bariatrics and weight loss services to the patients in our community.”
While the practice is getting a new look, it’s important to note that the care provided is not changing. “We want to emphasize that only the practice name and brand are changing. Patients will receive the same high-quality care as always, with the same physicians and staff and in the same locations,” added Parker.
Dr. Joseph Eid and Dr. Benjamin Stivers have led the practice for the last year and are both minimally invasive and robotically trained bariatric surgeons. Dr. Eid received his medical degree from the University of Balamand in Beirut, Lebanon, and completed his residency at Providence Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He received his fellowship in minimally invasive foregut and bariatric surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Dr. Benjamin Stivers received his doctorate of medicine from the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed his residency at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Dr. Stivers serves as a proctor for Intuitive Surgical, where he trains other physicians on how to use the Da Vinci Surgical Robot. Dr. Eid and Dr. Stivers have completed hundreds of robotic surgeries, including bariatric surgeries, for patients across the Commonwealth.
“What sets us apart from some programs is our approach to treating obesity,” said Dr. Eid. “There are many people who would see tremendous health benefits from weight loss. We know from the studies that surgical weight loss is associated with best long term health benefits and lowest risk of recurrence of morbid obesity, when compared to other weight loss strategies.”
For patients ready to start their weight loss journey but not ready for surgery, medical weight loss services are also available under the direction of Robin Goff, APRN. Following a health evaluation, Robin Goff and the team will help patients develop a personalized plan that meets their weight loss goals in a safe, medically supervised, and supportive environment. The plan will typically involve exercise, lifestyle counseling, and a healthy meal program that delivers taste and nutrition in a low-calorie package. Patients may also be prescribed medication that can boost results and help curb appetite.
Cumberland Bariatric Institute will continue to offer patients the same compassionate, comprehensive care that has been a hallmark of the practice for years. The practice’s multidisciplinary approach to bariatric services includes surgical and medical weight loss providers working collaboratively with dietitians, insurance and intake coordinators, psychologists, and experienced surgical teams to ensure successful, safe, quality care at every step of a patient’s weight loss journey.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where Eid and Stivers perform all surgical cases, features comfortable, private rooms where bariatric patients can receive pre-and post-operative care all in one location. Additionally, the hospital has added new equipment and remote patient monitoring capability to create a more patient-centered atmosphere for all.
Cumberland Bariatric Institute remains located at 30 Tower Circle, Somerset, KY 42503. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more, please visit CumberlandBariatricInstitute.com or call 606.451.4011.
