The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce 2022 New Business of the Year guarantees a good deal as far as the eye can see.
Cumberland Furniture Outlet is your number one destination for quality furniture at affordable prices. From single pieces to complete sets, their 30,000 sq./ft. showroom is open to browse their ever-changing inventory.
Owner’s Chris & Kylie Nelson might be new to Pulaski County, but is wasn’t a decision they took lightly. After an 8-month RV trip to identify a new family home, Chris happened to veer off the beaten path to visit family who recently retired to Somerset. Like many before them, they decided they wanted to plant roots in our community. Once Chris saw Cumberland Liquidators for sale, he knew he had found a diamond in the rough.
Since purchasing the business, they have made TONS of changes and revamped it into a full furniture store renamed, Cumberland Furniture Outlet.
Chris and Kylie have thoroughly enjoyed being able to give back to the community through the store, helping multiple foster families, flood and fire victims, homeless shelters, mission teams, Habitat for Humanity, United Way and local schools.
They were able to retain two long-term employees from the previous business and currently employ a total of 8 team members.
Chris and Kylie believe in a family-like culture and Cumberland Furniture Outlet where everyone helps each other and jumps in to make whatever is needed happen.
