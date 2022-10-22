Located in Somerset, Cumberland Furniture Outlet is your number one destination for quality furniture at affordable prices. No matter what room of the home you’re furnishing or what your budget is, Cumberland Furniture Outlet has what you’re looking for. From single pieces to complete sets, their 30,000 sq./ft. showroom is open to you. Stop by today and browse their ever-changing inventory. Cumberland Furniture Outlet is located on 735 Kit Cowan Road, Somerset, KY 42501. Their phone number is (606) 678-2814.