The monthly meeting of the Somerset Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was held on October 8 at the Pulaski County Public Library. DAR member Dianna Hacker-Taylor, RN, MSN, CPNP, FNP-BC, presented an engrossing program on Women's Issues focusing on Domestic Violence Awareness in our community.
Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship. It does not discriminate – people of any race, age, gender, sexuality, religion, education level, or economic status can be a victim. A person who has witnessed such behaviors as a child, between one's parents or caretakers, is often influenced to continue such behavior into the next generation.
Dianna described different forms of abuse ranging from physical, emotional, verbal, financial, and stalking. She focused specifically on a newer abuse type – that of digital abuse that has grown with the advent of social media. This type of abuse includes trying to control another person by negative, insulting, or threatening messages or emails; use of social media to track one's activities; insulting or humiliating posts of unflattering photos and/or videos; stealing or pressuring one to share their account passwords; attempt to control them by telling them they cannot follow or be friends with certain people on social media.
The question then arises – why would anyone willfully stay in such an abusive relationship? Ms. Hacker-Taylor said the answers are often very complicated. Reasons range from fear of retaliation; lack of financial resources; unaware of available services that can help; fear of not being believed; shame; religious, family and other societal pressures; lack of a support network, and cultural and ethnic/racial barriers. She included some personal stories that helped explain why these situations are often very difficult and every story is different. She concluded by presenting the services available to domestic violence victims in the state of Kentucky.
There are 15 shelters under the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) program, with Bethany House Abuse Shelter being one in our area. Bethany House has provided shelter and transitional housing to 181 survivors and their children, and provides other services to include counseling and advice to help them understand their legal options. Bethany House serves the Lake Cumberland Area Development District, and their needs remain constant. Donations such as sheets and pillows, personal care item, house slippers and socks, towels, journals and folders, coloring pencils, and cake mixes and birthday candles for children are always welcome. The Somerset Chapter contributed items to Bethany House at the meeting. For more information about donating go to: https://bethanyhouseinc.org/ or call (606) 679-1553.
General Casimir Pulaski, our county's namesake, was DAR's “Patriot of the Month”. Although Pulaski never set foot in Kentucky, he is revered as a very special patriot – being recognized by Washington himself as “Father of the American Cavalry”. Born in Poland, he gained experience and renown in his native country while fighting against the Russian influence and incursions during the 1760's.
While in exile and in debt in France, he was recruited by Benjamin Franklin and Lafayette to join the American cause for independence. He traveled to America with letters of recommendation for George Washington and was accepted as a volunteer in the Continental Army cavalry. He distinguished himself immediately at the Battle of Brandywine in September 1777 – and because of his brash actions on the battlefield was credited for saving Washington's life. He was immediately commissioned as a Brigadier General with the honorific title “Commander of the Horse.” He was instrumental in training and organizing the cavalry force during the winter at Valley Force in Trenton. He reformed the cavalry and wrote the first regulations for its formation. Later Washington sent Pulaski's Legion south to Charleston and engaged in reconnaissance and guerrilla warfare.
His legion was later sent to Savannah, Georgia to help in the battle to retake the city from the British. On the last day of the 'Siege of Savannah', he was struck by grapeshot and died two days later on 11 October. He was buried with full honors and has forever been remembered as the “Father of the American Cavalry”. Numerous places are named in his honor throughout the country, and Kentucky, as well as Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana, celebrate General Pulaski Day on October 11.
One important post-script about Pulaski: Because of the murky circumstances of his death and burial, there have always been doubts over the years as to whether the body interred at the monument grounds in Savannah was indeed that of Pulaski. The skeleton unearthed appeared to be “characteristically female” due to pelvic bones and delicate facial structure. But researchers now feel this was indeed his body because of known features compared with the skeleton (IE. age, height, known right hand injury, change in hip joints common in frequent riders).
Using DNA, researchers are convinced that the skeleton is indeed Pulaski and he was “intersex”. Intersex applies to people born with “a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn't seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male”. But historians all agree that Pulaski lived a “very masculine existence” who made profound contributions to the founding of our country.
