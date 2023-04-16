the Somerset Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted a special Kentucky Derby program at the Pulaski County Public Library with a Kentucky Chautauqua® performance of Eddie Price as Roscoe Tarleton Goose in Kentucky Derby Winner. Kentucky Chautauqua® is a statewide service of Kentucky Humanities, and the program presented by Mr. Price is part of their mission of Telling Kentucky’s Story.
Price gave a delightful first-person portrayal of one of Kentucky’s treasures – namely the life of Roscoe Tarleton Goose (1871-1971), nicknamed “The Golden Goose”. Goose was the winner of the 1913 Kentucky Derby riding the Thoroughbred Donerail to a stunning upset victory. Price portrayed the life of Goose, culminating in recounting his stunning victory on May 10, 1913, at the Derby. Roscoe Tarleton Goose was born on a Kentucky farm in 1891, the son of a Civil War veteran. In 1900, the family moved to Louisville looking for work. As a result of their poverty, Goose went to work at an early age to help support the family. His first job working with horses came when he began driving a horse and wagon delivering goods for a department store. It was at that time he discovered his love for horses. He eventually got a job exercising horses at Churchill Downs, and later a trainer approached him to ride as a jockey in the Hardin County Fair in Elizabethtown. He scored a number of second and third place finishes, gaining a reputation as an up-and-coming young jockey. He later traveled to California and to Juarez, Mexico to race, and all the while sending back a portion of his pay and winnings to support his family.
As he gained more experience in the field of horse racing, he returned to Kentucky. By the autumn of 1910, Roscoe Tarleton Goose was the leading money winning jockey at Churchill Downs, and was one of the top riders in America. By 1913, he had attracted the attention of trainer and farm owner Thomas Patrick Hayes. Hayes owned a horse called Donerail and asked Goose to be his jockey in the Kentucky Derby. Goose agreed, and the rider and horse were entered in the race. As Eddie Price portrayed the race, it was a nail-biter. The race was basically between Donerail and the favorite Ten Point. As these two horses approached the finish line, Goose lashed his crop and the two horses were even. At the finish line, Donerail surged ahead and beat the favorite by a half-length. The crowd went wild because Donerail had won with odds set at 91:1 – the longest odds of a Derby winner, a record which still stands!
After the thrill of winning the Derby, Goose continued his racing career, but retired in 1915, when his brother, also a jockey, was killed during a race. As a result of his brother’s death, Goose became the first jockey to advocate the use of helmets for riders to improve the safety of the sport. He remained active in Kentucky horse racing for over 20 years as a breeder, owner, and trader. He continued to be an advocate for horse racing, and encouraged many young jockeys with his support in their careers as well. He was a fixture at Churchill Downs, always eager to share his knowledge of the sport and its history. Roscoe Tarleton Goose died in Louisville in 1971.
Eddie Price has written a small book about the 1913 Kentucky Derby, entitled An Unlikely Trio – referring to the Thoroughbred (Donerail), the jockey (Goose), and the owner-breeder (Hayes) – that gives background and details of the 1913 Kentucky Derby win. Price is from Hawesville, KY and is a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College and WKU. He worked as a high school history teacher for more than 30 years and a part-time instructor at Owensboro Community & Technical College for 21 years. Price is the author of the award-winning historical fiction novel Widder’s Landing and is a member of the Kentucky Humanities Speakers Bureau.
