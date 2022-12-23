The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Somerset Chapter, met on November 12 at the Pulaski County Library. The meeting focused on remembering Veterans Day and its significance.
The special speaker was Curtis “Willie” Gilliland, Jr., a US Army veteran. Curtis is the nephew of longtime DAR chapter member Bobbi Jo Gilliland Holt. Curtis served two tours in Vietnam from 1968-1969. While there, he was wounded on two separate occasions, once in the hand and across the nose. He received the Purple Heart for his injuries, in addition to several field awards for his service. While stationed in Vietnam, Curt made lifelong friends with the men who fought alongside him.
He also learned a lot about the Vietnamese culture, language, and food, but grew to love the Vietnamese people – especially the orphans. He returned from serving in the war in 1969, and was later approached by Sister Marty of the Catholic Church to help with adoptions of many Vietnamese refugees, many being children, who were coming to the Somerset area. This simple request resulted in his taking 30 or more trips to Vietnam over the following years in support of this effort to visit and arrange adoptions from Vietnamese orphanages.
He was involved in Operation Baby Lift (April 1975) that evacuated nearly 3,300 infants and children to the US and other western countries necessitated by the Fall of Saigon. He later worked with Baptist missionaries throughout the 1980's in continuing the effort to find orphans a safe home outside of Vietnam. Back in Somerset, he sponsored many Vietnamese immigrants to help them adjust to American living, often referring to these children as part his own extended family. His love for the Vietnamese people and the impact that war had on them, has resulted in his spending his own life in continued service to others.
In the spirit of Veteran's Day, these quotes were shared:
“Wars may be fought with weapons, but they are won by men. It is the spirit of the men who follow and of the man who leads that gains the victory.” - Gen George S. Patton
“A man who won't die for something is not fit to live.” - Martin Luther King Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.