SOMERSET – Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 1, 2022, to nominate candidates to serve on the Pulaski/McCreary County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Committee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAAs) for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.
“The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Lindsey New, executive director for FSA in Pulaski/McCreary County. “Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”
This year, Pulaski/McCreary County is accepting nominations for LAAs 3 and 4, which includes:
LAA3 — The boundary is north of a line that begins at Casey County and follows Pointer Creek to Oil Center to Highway 3263 to Highway 80 to Highway 1247 to Highway 39 to Highway 3266 to Highway 452 to Highway 39 and ends at Lincoln County. The communities of Science Hill and Eubank are included in the area.
LAA 4 – All of McCreary County
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote, and hold office.
Producers should contact their local FSA office today to register and find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year. To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 7, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.