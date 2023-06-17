This past weekend residents of Pulaski County experienced a severe storm. This is just a reminder that we never know when another storm may hit our county. We need to be prepared for an emergency. The disaster may hit at night, and we lose our electricity, or need to move to a safer area of our homes. People that live in mobile homes need to decide where they are going to go when they are given tornado warnings to seek shelter. It may be too late to talk about where to go after the storm comes. Residents of homes without a basement need to decide where the best shelter is in their house.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us that planning for emergencies can be a matter of life and death. While first responders do their best to assist, it can take time for them to get organized and even longer to reach disaster victims depending on the circumstances. We often think that our area will never have a disaster, but we need to be prepared in case we do.
The CDC advises families to stock enough non-perishable food, water and medication for up to three days. Whistles, flashlights, emergency contact numbers, important documents, batteries, a radio and first aid kit are helpful resources to have on hand in a special container and easy to get too. It is helpful to have an emergency disaster backpack or kit with all these items in one accessible place that can be grabbed and carried easily. Waterproof containers can help keep these items and information dry.
If you have people in your home with chronic illness, on certain medications, special medical equipment, mobility issues, functional limitations and dementia, plans need to be made for these people. Some may even need help understanding safety and evacuation information due to social or economic constraints. Preparedness can help reduce fear, anxiety and loss for everyone. Don’t forget your pets. They need special care too.
Families of those living in long-term care facilities should ask about a facility’s disaster plan, including emergency plans, how emergencies are defined, supplies and generators, evacuation protocol, emergency response plans and how the facility notifies families of a resident’s evacuation. It is essential to understand local risks. Kentucky residents should prepare for emergencies. Natural disasters are unpredictable.
Other suggestions include communicating with family and neighbors about your preparation in case of a disaster. Keep your cellphones charged and have a way to stay informed through battery-powered radios. For more information on creating an emergency supply kit, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/aging/publications/features/older-adult-emergency.html
Don’t forget that Sunday is Father’s Day. Be sure to give the males in your life special attention.
Fresh Corn Salad
5 ears of fresh corn
½ cup diced red onion
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup freshly chopped basil
Yield: 10- ½ cups
In a large pot of boiling water, cook the corn for 4 minutes. Drain. Cool by immersing in ice water. When corn has cooled, cut the kernels off the cob. Toss the kernels in a large bowl with the red onion. Combine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour over corn and gently toss. Chill to allow flavors to blend. Just before serving, add fresh basil.
Events going on at the Extension Office:
Pulaski Homemakers County Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and is for all homemakers. Registration with appetizers, bidding and hospitality will begin at 5:30 and dinner to follow at 6:00. Free gifts bags to all. Join us for a Food Preservation Class on Friday, June 23 starting at 10:00 o’clock. This is a free class on using Pressure Canners for canning. Call the office to register at 679-6361.
Need help with other ‘Food Preservation?” We have free publications at the Pulaski County Extension Office. The office is open 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
Get your Pressure Canner Gauge lid checked at the Extension Office any day from 8:00 to 4:30.
Make a beautiful Coiled Basket on Saturday, July 15, 10:00-1:00 at the Pulaski Extension Office. The cost is $35.00. You will need to bring a zig-zag sewing machine, scissors, and thread. Janet Moran will be the instructor.
Our monthly Calendar Food Class will be Thursday, June 22 at 11:30. We will be making Blueberry Cheesecake Bars. Call the office to register at 679-6361.
Do not forget to shop with our local farmers for fresh produce and meats.
