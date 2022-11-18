Grab the kids and leave your worries behind, Hakuna Matata, in a new musical opening this weekend at The Center for Rural Development.
Disney’s The Lion King Jr., presented by Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre, in partnership with The Center for Rural Development, is a live theatrical performance and will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
The performance will include some of your favorite songs, including the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Circle of Life,” and other classics, as a cast of 67 young student actors tell the story of The Lion King Jr.
The family-friendly musical – perfect for children of all ages — is under the direction of Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre Director Felice Parrish-Roach, music director Amanda Balltrip, and choreographer Britani Shoemaker.
Disney’s Lion King Jr. follows the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.
General admission tickets are $7 per person and may be purchased online (plus fees) at www.centertech.com or at the door the night of each performance. All tickets are for general seating.
Sponsors of Disney’s The Lion King Jr. are the following:
Platinum Sponsor
Don Franklin Family of Dealerships
Gold Sponsors
Indfas Equipment Rental
Ruckel’s Restaurant
Amanda Balltrip Voice Studio
Comfort Keepers
Allstate Horseman Insurance Agency
Somerset Vision Center
Mellow Mushroom
Baxter’s Coffee
Dairy Queen
Ross Construction Group
ABC Supply Co. inc.
Silver Sponsors
SPEDA
Method: A Sweat Studio
Commonwealth Periodontics & Implant Center
Pep & Pizzazz
Murphy Ave Signs
Bronze Sponsors
Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships
Keystone Financial
Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization that seeks to inspire and promote the love of theatre and performing to children in the Lake Cumberland area. To learn more, visit them at https://www.facebook.com/lcctsomerset.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
