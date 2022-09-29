It was with great sadness when I heard the news of Don White’s passing. In 2012, after he had retired as publisher of The Anderson News, I first met Don White when he became our weekend feature writer for the ‘Pulaski Past’ story.
At the time I didn’t know much about him. All I knew about him was his association with former CJ Managing Editor Ken Shmidheiser. They had both started working at the Commonwealth Journal around 1970. Shmidheiser stayed on with the Commonwealth Journal for his entire 50 years in the journalism business, while White took on several different journalism jobs around the state in his half-century career.
I marveled at the stories told by him and Shmidheiser about the ‘good ole days’ of the newspaper business. But I also learned what a Legend Don White was in the field of Kentucky journalism.
I quickly learned that Don White was the essence of community journalism, and I learned he was more interested in doing a story about a 90-year-old man in the Shopville community than writing a piece on a popular national celebrity. Whether he was in Somerset, Liberty or Lawrenceburg, Don White could always find and write an interesting local story.
During his last 10 years at the Commonwealth Journal, White brought the ‘past’ back to life in his colorful “Pulaski Past’ weekly stories.
And while he spent very little time in our downtown Commonwealth Journal office, he always voiced his concerns about the newspaper if he ever noticed us swaying away from community journalism. He always hated to see Associated Press stories in our newspaper, and he often told us.
Over time, I shared his same vision about community journalism in my Sports section and now the entire newspaper.
When I was first promoted to Editor, Don was one of the first to congratulate me and he reminded me how important small-town community journalism was for the newspaper.
During my time as Editor, I did not communicate with Don very much as he would send his weekly ‘Pulaski Past’ stories to me via email every Wednesday like clockwork. As a matter of fact, the last time I spoke with him was via email on Wednesday afternoon.
He stated he might be a little late on his story because he had a series of doctor appointments. I responded with “I hope everything is okay.”
And in true Don White fashion, he responded with, “Aging isn’t for sissies, my friend. By the way, good column on your church visit Sunday [referring to a column I wrote about my visit to Pleasant View Baptist Church] . A throwback to down home reporting seldom seen these days.”
The last words I ever got from Don White was complimenting me about...community journalism.
Although at the time, I had no idea that would be our last communication. I took great pride in his compliment and will carry it with me for the rest of my journalistic career.
Each Thursday, one of my tasks for the day is to read over and prepare Don White’s Pulaski Past story for the Saturday Life section. As I slowly read over his final body of written work, my mind kept wandering about the things he had told me about journalism over the past 10 years.
As I finished up reading his last ‘Pulaski Past’ story, I had to wipe away the tears from my eyes when I read – Note: More Copy Coming Soon.
Sadly, that was the last journalist sentence Don White ever wrote. But his passion for community journalism will live on through others — like myself – who learned from him over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.