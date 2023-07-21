Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce Dr. Brad Qashou has returned to Lake Cumberland to join its hospitalist team.
Dr. Brad Qashou is board-certified in internal medicine and specializes in hospital medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan and completed residency training at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Dr. Sharma will join the Apogee Physicians hospitalist group at LCRH. These highly-skilled and experienced physicians manage and treat a significant range of complex and comorbid disease conditions. Hospitalists at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital manage day-to-day care and provide prompt and complete attention to all patient care needs, including diagnosis, treatment, and the performance of medical procedures.
“We are honored to have Dr. Qashou back on Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s medical team,” says Robert Parker, Chief Executive Officer at LCRH. “With his expertise and dedication to the community, we are confident that his presence will be instrumental in delivering excellent patient care at Lake Cumberland.”
Additional information about Dr. Qashou can be found on the hospital’s Find-a-Doctor portal at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/find-a-doctor.
