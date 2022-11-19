While most news reporters wish they could always bring glad tidings – especially as the Christmas season approaches – many times, they have to deliver the bad news as well. This was certainly the case in Pulaski County in November of 1952. While advertisements were stirring up excitement over holiday sales, the front page brought heart wrenching news about a devastating loss in the county. And two-and-a-half years into the Korean War, news about soldiers’ promotions and homecomings kept the community informed and maybe provided a little hope that an end would soon be in sight.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 70 years ago, from the pages of the Nov. 20, 1952, Somerset Journal.
Ignited Kerosene Takes Two Lives, Destroys Home
A double funeral was held Tuesday for a 25-year-old man (Charlie Hayden Goff) and his 4-year-old son (Ronnie Lee Goff,) victims of an explosion and fire that swept their two-room home on Rush Branch Road Sunday at 11:30 a.m. … The mother and wife, Mrs. Bonnie Lou Goff, and four other children were attending church at the time of the fire. Coroner Kenneth Gibbs said the … fire occurred when the father attempted to start a fire in the kitchen stove by pouring kerosene on hot coals.
Boy’s Identity Being Sought
Identification is being sought here of a youth who has been in Somerset City Hospital since Tuesday morning suffering from amnesia. The boy, blond headed, apparently about 16 years of age, about 5-feet, 9-inches in height, and weighing about 150 pounds, was found at 12:03 Tuesday morning unconscious by Merchant Patrolman McKinley Hardwick on a sidewalk on South Maple Street. He was taken to the hospital by Patrolmen James G. Hines and Vernon Turner. There were no identification papers among his clothes, and the boy has been unable to remember his name or where he lives.
McLeod Back in Office After Accident
Dr. Robert N. McLeod was back in his office today after being hospitalized by injuries suffered in an automobile accident near Edmonton, Ky. last Sunday. The pediatrician suffered a fracture of the right arm and minor injuries when … his car ran off the right side of the road and hit a parked truck. His car, a new Chevrolet sedan, was demolished. The accident occurred… as Dr. McLeod was driving to Bowling Green to attend a meeting of Ohio Valley Conference officials. He is a high school basketball referee.
Trial of Accused Slayers of Jasper Set
Willard Sprinkles and George Kinder, charged with the murder of the late Sheriff James B. Jasper July 3, will go on trial in Garrard Circuit Court… December 2. Sprinkles admitted shooting the Pulaski officer the day after the murder. Kinder allegedly drove the car in which Sprinkles was riding when Sprinkles shot Sheriff Jasper. … The Pulaski officer was investigating a delivery of whiskey in Bogletown when slain.
Fractures Ribs in Recent Fall
Glenn Broyles is making a satisfactory recovery from injuries sustained in a recent fall at his home on the Monticello Road. He fractured several ribs when a ladder slipped with him.
Birthday Party Thursday Afternoon
Mrs. Ben Hieronymus entertained with a children’s party Thursday afternoon at her home on College Street celebrating the fourth birthday anniversary of her little daughter, Jane. Twenty-four young guests enjoyed the happy occasion. Delicious cake and ice cream were served.
Somerset Sailors Return from Korea
Recently returned here from Korea aboard the destroyer USS Blue were two Somerset, Ky. area men, Harold G. Bray, seaman, USN, of Burnside, and Wayne Simpson, fireman, USN, of 225 Jacksboro St., Somerset. The Blue logged over 50,000 miles during the seven months she steamed in the combat zone. During this period, she served as a screening ship for Task Force 77, patrolled the Formosa Straits and bombarded strategic enemy targets.
Two of Somerset Back from Korean Front
Returned to the United States aboard the attack carrier USS Princeton last week were two Somerset, Ky. men, Marine Pfc. Edward E. Criswell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Criswell of 417 South Main St., and Delmer Hail, fireman, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Hail of Carroll Street. The Princeton had eight months of combat duty in Korea and its planes participated in some of the most spectacular air raids of the Korean conflict. They blew up the important Siuho Dam close by the Manchurian border, were the first to attack through the heavy flak at Pyong-yang, at Kowon, and at vital power plants just south of the Yalu River. They gave close air support to UN troops at White Horse Mountain, Chorwon, and Sniper Ridge. The ship received high praise from Commander Naval Forces Far East.
Marine Jet Ace Ex-Pulaskian
A former Pulaski Countian, M/Sgt. James R. Todd, was the first Marine jet pilot to complete 100 missions in Korea. Sergeant Todd was attached to the First Marine Photographic Squadron, pilot of an unarmed jet photo plane. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Todd, of Eminence, formerly of Rt. 1, Somerset, Ky., a graduate of Nancy High School in 1940, and a graduate of Chillicothe Business College, Missouri.
Sears Promoted
Gilbert Sears, son of Mrs. Bertha Sears and the late C.G. Sears, Somerset, recently was promoted from private first class to sergeant, U. S. Army Air Force, stationed in Germany. Sergeant Sears, former student of Ferguson and Somerset High Schools, entered service 17 months ago. He received boot training at San Antonio, Texas, and then was sent to Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, Cookeville, Tenn., where he completed a clerk-typist course with the 3474th School Squadron, U. S. Army Air Force. He later was stationed at Camp Kilmer, N.J., where he embarked for Germany. He is secretary for 86th Installation Squadron.
Community News:
Doolin’s Store – Elder Bert Whitaker has closed a successful revival at the Eden Baptist Church. There were 18 to be baptized.
Trimble No. 2 — Joyce Ann Epperson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Epperson, was brought home from the hospital in Lexington, where she was under treatment for polio. She is much improved. We hope she will soon be well and strong again.
Ingle — Cpl. Hollis Kissee, who was wounded in Korea and spent about 16 months in the hospital, has received his discharge and is at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vester Kissee.
This Week in Sports: Ferguson Wins Three
The Warhorses of Ferguson have won the first three games of their season easily. In the opener Ferguson defeated Science Hill, 73-55. Friday night the Warhorses walloped Pine Knot on the Pine Knot floor, 76-56. Tuesday night they racked up their third straight win, besting Pulaski County High, 79-48, in a game played at the National Guard Armory.
For Florida State
H. B. Marcum, son of Mr. Barrett Marcum, who graduated from Somerset High School in May, is member of the Florida State University basketball team at Tallahassee.
This week’s Advertisements:
-Goldenberg’s is having a Christmas sale. Get a 5-piece chrome breakfast set for $41.95 or a bedroom suite for $79.95.
-Joseph’s has luxury coats on sale at $39.90.
-Shop the fall and winter girls’ dress sale at the Jack N’ Jill Shop – dresses from $1.95 to $6.95.
-Truesdell Wilson Sales and Service has a brand new 1953 Plymouth in the showroom.
-Purchase your Williamson Warm Air Furnace or a Frigidaire Cycla-matic Food Freezer-Refrigerator at M.N. Berry Plumbing and Heating, North Main Street.
-“Speak your love for all posterity” with a monument from Somerset Marble and Granite Works, 109 N. Maple Street.
-Get your eyes examined and glasses fitted with Dennie Gooch, O.D., located at 119 North Main Street.
In the Classifieds:
FOR SALE — Farm nicely located in good neighborhood. High state of cultivation. Plenty of water and electricity. Consists of 55 acres. Lake Cumberland borders all of one side. Priced $5,500. A good buy. J.C. Waddle, agent.
FOR RENT — Two rooms and kitchenette over Greyhound Bus Station on West Mt. Vernon Street, two blocks from Fountain Square. Heat and water furnished. $45.00 per month.
Showing this week at Family Drive In, Virginia Theatre, and Kentucky Theatre:
Passage West – Devil on Wheels – Swamp Fire – Feudin’ Rhythm – Sinner’s Holiday – Two Weeks to Live – Hold That Ghost – The World in His Arms – When Willie Comes Marching Home – The Gay Ranchero – Untamed Frontier – My Blue Heaven – Flame of Barbary Coast – Annie Oakley – Too Many Girls – Where’s Charley? – Fearless Fagan – Springfield Rifle
Just in Case Santa Reads the Paper…
“Dear Santa, I am a little boy six years old. I do try to be good. I would like for you to remember me this Christmas. I want a four-wheel bicycle. I live on Highway 27 North. Will you remember my little brother and two little sisters, too on Christmas. My name is James Arthur Baker.”
