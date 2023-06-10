The dry weather across the state is putting stress on the corn crop. The lack of water to corn before the V12 growth stage usually results in minimal yield losses if adequate water occurs at V12 and beyond. Nearly all of corn in Kentucky ranges from just planted to about V9 as of June 5, 2023.
While yield losses might be minimal, some other issues can or will occur with a lack of water. Each of these scenarios assume that the water stress lasts for a 10 to 14 days and plants will recover on the other side.
For now, we are not going to think any worse than these scenarios.
Leaf rolling
The corn leaves will roll during the heat of the day to try to conserve as much water as possible. When this leaf rolling occurs, the plant conducts less photosynthesis, which means that plant is producing less biomass during the drought stress.
Potassium Deficiency
Potassium deficiency is a very common indicator for drought stress on young corn plants. Plant tissue samples taken on V3 to V6 corn right now will likely show K deficiency and that K deficiency may be from the drought and nothing else. The corn plant needs water to take up K, so adding more potassium will have no effect on the corn crop if the crop does not have water.
Other Nutrient Deficiencies
Water is needed for corn to take up several nutrients, not just potassium. Potassium might be the most obvious, but a tissue test will reveal several others as being deficient as well. A soaking rain is the best remedy for these transient deficiencies.
Compaction Becomes Evident
Both seed furrow sidewall compaction and subsurface tillage compaction become more obvious in dry soils. If corn in a single row or a section shows twisting and curling before other corn, sidewall compaction could be a problem. “Vertical tillage” implements and discs often cause soil compaction at the depth they are set. In dry soils, these compacted areas become impossible for roots to break through. Stunted reduce cannot take up as many nutrients and stunted corn plants often follow. Timely rains are about the only in-season remedy for these soils. With the dry weather right, it may be too late for the rains to help.
“Floppy” corn syndrome
(Someone needs to write a “Floppy Corn” song to the tune of Adam Sandler’s “Sloppy Joe”.) The dry weather and hot temperatures can cause all roots from one or more nodes to desiccate or dry out and die. A strong wind at this point will knock the plants over. Corn plants from about V2 to V3 will be most susceptible this week. Corn in shallow plantings are more susceptible. Soaking rains to allow new root growth before any strong winds occur is the best remedy. For more on Floppy corn, see this article. As for that song: “Floppy corn, flop-floppy corn…” It’s in your head now isn’t it?
Loss of Row Number or Kernel Number
Once corn reaches V6 growth stage, the dominant ear and tassel formation are starting. However, water stress starts affecting row number and kernel number closer to the V12 growth stage. At the V6 growth stage, the corn plants have switched to the nodal root system. This is the final stage before exponential growth. A lack of water from V7 to about V12 could reduce total biomass of the stem and leaves. A lack of water around V12 will reduce kernel rows and then kernel numbers per row on the ears.
Less Disease Risk
So, we are looking for a silver lining with this one. A lack of water means foliar disease pressure is very low right now. We should not be applying fungicides to V5 or V6 corn anyhow. We certainly do not need a fungicide in a drought. Kiersten Wise will have more on this issue.
A Lack of Residual Herbicide Activity
Most soil residual herbicides need rainfall to activate. Scout fields to identify which weeds are escaping and plan to spray once a rain event occurs. The weeds are not growing well now, either. They need the rain event to be receptive to the herbicides. When applying the herbicides, be sure to use the full adjuvant slates recommended on the labels. Travis Legleiter will have more on this issue.
Watch the Roots this Week
Soils usually dry from the surface downward. This movement of water can affect root development. The V9 corn should have well developed roots that are deeper into the soil. While the V9 corn demands more water than V1 corn, the V9 roots are more likely to interact with plant available water longer than the V1 corn this week. Emerging corn (VE) and V1 corn demands very little water, and most soils still have enough for those plants at the start this week. Corn at the V2 to V3 growth stage this week may be at soil depths with very little water and could lose nodal roots to the lack of water.
The weather forecast this week provides low chances of rain. More corn in more fields will roll this week. Some of it will look bad. But all of it still has a chance to make good to excellent yields. We will all be monitoring the crop closely and will provide updates in the coming weeks.
Lee, Chad and Carrie Knott. co-editors. 2023. A Comprehensive Guide to Corn Management in Kentucky. University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. Lexington. http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/id/id139/id139.pdf
Nielsen, R.L. 2022. “Rootless” or “Floppy” Corn Syndrome. Corny News Network. Purdue Univ. http://www.kingcorn/news/timeless/FloppyCorn.html
