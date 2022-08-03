As a member of the Kentucky House, I am often asked what we do when we are not in session. Essentially, the interim is the time spent between the sessions giving us the opportunity focus on studies, oversight, and other legislative functions. During the 2022 Legislative Interim, the House and Senate created six task forces to study specific issues that will lead our agenda during the 2023 Regular Session. Last week, the Early Childhood Education Task Force met to study the aspects of early childhood caregiving and education in the commonwealth.
This task force stems from our commitment to address childcare shortages across the state. Access to quality care was an issue before the pandemic, with parents facing long wait lists and limited hours and some areas of the state existing as virtual childcare deserts for several decades. However, the situation grew worse as the childcare industry faced huge obstacles during the past two years. The state’s shutdown caused an immediate loss of revenue, while additional regulatory burdens, labor shortages, and increased payroll, food, and supply costs have slowly eroded what was left.
According to recent studies, lack of access to quality childcare ranks among poor health outcomes, addiction, benefit cliffs, transportation, re-entry from incarceration, and educational attainment as a root cause of Kentucky’s workforce shortage.
Studies from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce showed that 24% of Americans say childcare responsibilities were the reason for not looking for work last year. This also represents the largest obstacle for women to participate in the workforce. Among several other contributing factors, the cost of high-quality care continues to rise, making it harder for families to afford it.
At the meeting this week, we discussed the implementation of HB 499, a measure we passed during the 2022 Regular Session. The legislation established the Employee Child-Care Assistance Partnership, encouraging non-profit and for-profit employers to offer childcare assistance as a benefit by matching employer contributions with state dollars. The measure also created the framework for a voluntary public-private partnership program between employers, employees, and qualified childcare providers. Under the program, each partnership can submit an agreement to the state and, if approved, the state could match the employer contribution up to 100% of the cost of care.
While state government should not be in the childcare business, we have opportunities to eliminate some of the unnecessarily burdensome regulations and requirements that make it tougher for Kentuckians to open and maintain childcare facilities. And, we have a vested interest in increasing access to childcare. After all, it is critical that we aid struggling parents who want to work.
The Early Childhood Education Task Force will continue to meet throughout the interim to outline policy recommendations for the 2023 Regular Session. I am excited to continue our work this interim and prepare legislation that makes Kentucky the best place to live, work, and grow a family. In the meantime, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at shane.baker@lrc.ky.gov.
