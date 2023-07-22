RICHMOND — Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of the Dean’s List, Dean’s Award and President’s Award for the Spring 2023 semester.
“We are committed to academic excellence and the continued success of our students,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “As a university that puts the most Kentuckians to work in the Commonwealth, EKU is proud to be preparing the next generation of highly skilled, highly educated workers.”
To achieve Dean’s List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 GPA. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.
Dean’s Award recipients are those students who have achieved the Dean’s List at EKU at least three times. A lapel pin is presented to Dean’s Award students by the dean of their academic college.
The President’s Award was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement, bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Spring 2023 Dean’s List recipients include: Natalie Jane Abner, Michelle Alcantara, Owen Alexander, Tom Edward Allen, Derek Adlison Arias, Emma G Ashlock, Nyrel Ariana Aviles, Devon Lawrence Baker, Joseph Ezra Becher, Luigi Grace Becher, Levi Harrison Belcher, Emily Hope Bell, Kali Marie Bell, Tatyana Gabrielle Brown, Morgan E Bruin, Olivia Dnielle Burnett, Lexie S Bush, Kyle M Bussell, Alyssa Paige Cathers, Madison Michelle Combs, Kylie Makail Cooper, Brian Patrick Covert, Kasey Lee Crockett, Hannah Leigh Cundiff, Mason Bradley Cunnagin, Carly Elisabeth Davis, Liz Ann Dick, Kelsie Morgan Dishman, Stacey Lynn Duncan, Melody M. Engle, Kayce J Evans, Jaxon Christopher Gambill, Lee Christian Garrett, Fernando Gerome Garza, Madison Grace Gaskin, Bradley David Godbey, Daphne Dawn Goff, Tiffany Jess Halcomb, Zach Kenneth Hall, Konner Rhett Hargis, Joshua Aaron Hendricks, Josh Allen Hensley, Cameron G Hewitt, Molly Elisabeth Higgins, Kyler Patience Hill, Kelly Renee Hunt, Eli Thomas Hutchinson, Ashton Elizabeth Ikerd, Bailey Jo Jackson, Keith E Jasper, Summer Dawn Jasper, Hailey M Jensen, Samuel Andrew Jones, Harper Isabella Kuhnapfel, Laura Beth Kuyat, Kayd Kayd LaRue, Ethan Robert Lawless, Dustin Michael Lay, Jessica Lynn Lockard, Marshall Marshall Maguire, Meghan G Maher, Cody Tyler James Malicoat, Hunter Jane Mayfield, Thomas Lee McKinney, Kylie Nicole Meece, Halee Faye Melton, Joshua Logan Miller, Jessica Lynn Moody-Altizer, Makala Lee Morris, Evan Marshall Mullins, Lexie Faith Murphy, NaKay NaKay Murray, Brittany Katherine Neal, Molli J Nelson, Hunter Ryan Lee Nicholas, Kassie L Noel, Jesse Elizabeth Olmstead, Kelsey Leeann Pierce, Heidi Flores Quintana, Cole Cole Reynolds, Jessicua S Ritchie, Alondra Alvarez Rosales, Morgann K Rowe, Zach Lawrence Sackett, Molly Ryan Schoolcraft, Nicholas Brody Shepherd, Aliyah J Shivel, Colton David Smith, Ghost C Smith, Connor H Speaks, Donna Jo-Ann Staley, Jacob Tyler Strunk, Rinna Nicole Tarter, Destiny Shanae Turner, Elizabeth Anne Tuttle, Abigail G Vacca, Iris Alexandra VanHook, Timmera Lanae Warren, Jamicyn Chase Weaver, Alex W Wells, Austin Ryan Whitaker, Keiflen Gage Williams, Kayla Lynn Williamson, and Addie Paige Wilson.
Spring 2023 Dean’s Award recipients include: Tom Edward Allen, Kali Marie Bell, Lexie S Bush, Liz Ann Dick, Kayce J Evans, Fernando Gerome Garza, Ethan Robert Lawless, Marshall Marshall Maguire, Molli J Nelson, Hunter Ryan Lee Nicholas, Heidi Flores Quintana, Morgann K Rowe, Donna Jo-Ann Staley, Elizabeth Anne Tuttle, Keiflen Gage Williams, and Kayla Lynn Williamson.
Spring 2023 President’s Award recipients include: Natalie Jane Abner, Michelle Alcantara, Owen Alexander, Tom Edward Allen, Emma G Ashlock, Devon Lawrence Baker, Joseph Ezra Becher, Luigi Grace Becher, Levi Harrison Belcher, Emily Hope Bell, Lexie S Bush, Alyssa Paige Cathers, Brian Patrick Covert, Kasey Lee Crockett, Hannah Leigh Cundiff, Kelsie Morgan Dishman, Stacey Lynn Duncan, Melody M. Engle, Lee Christian Garrett, Madison Grace Gaskin, Bradley David Godbey, Tiffany Jess Halcomb, Joshua Aaron Hendricks, Josh Allen Hensley, Kyler Patience Hill, Bailey Jo Jackson, Hailey M Jensen, Samuel Andrew Jones, Harper Isabella Kuhnapfel, Laura Beth Kuyat, Kayd Kayd LaRue, Ethan Robert Lawless, Marshall Marshall Maguire, Cody Tyler James Malicoat, Hunter Jane Mayfield, Thomas Lee McKinney, Kylie Nicole Meece, Joshua Logan Miller, Jessica Lynn Moody-Altizer, Makala Lee Morris, Evan Marshall Mullins, Kassie L Noel, Kelsey Leeann Pierce, Zach Lawrence Sackett, Molly Ryan Schoolcraft, Nicholas Brody Shepherd, Aliyah J Shivel, Colton David Smith, Ghost C Smith, Connor H Speaks, Donna Jo-Ann Staley, Jacob Tyler Strunk, Destiny Shanae Turner, Elizabeth Anne Tuttle, Iris Alexandra VanHook, Jamicyn Chase Weaver, Alex W Wells, Kayla Lynn Williamson, and Addie Paige Wilson.
EKU is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship serving approximately 14,000 students.
