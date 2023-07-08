It is especially important that you are aware of making healthy food choices and developing healthy eating habits each day. The keys to eating healthy include enjoying more plant-based meals and snacks, purchasing foods with minimal packaging, buying foods in season and shopping locally at our Farmers Market and local farmers.
Eating more plant-based meals and snacks means a healthier you as well as a healthier planet. Choosing more plant-based protein foods such as beans and lentils in place of animal-based protein foods is one way to reduce your carbon footprint. Plant-based eating styles use fewer natural resources and have been associated with less damage to the environment. Don’t eliminate meat from your diet, just substitute beans occasionally in your recipes. Make it fun for the whole family with a Meatless-Monday or a Taco-Tuesday meal.
When choosing packaged food at the store, try to purchase those with minimal packaging. Buying in bulk helps reduce the amount of plastic, paper, metal, and energy that goes into manufacturing packages. If bulk isn’t available, look for larger “family” sizes rather than individual sizes.
In addition to reducing the packaging you bring home, try composting some of your food waste. Rather than filling the trash can with fruit and vegetable scraps, save them to nourish your garden. Whenever possible, buy food in season and shop locally. A variety of fresh produce is available year-round, but all of it is not “in-season.” Strawberries, for example, are on store shelves all year long, but are only in season during spring. You may still find locally grown strawberries, but you need to check with our local farmers to see if they have fresh strawberries available. The berries available the rest of the year are grown far away. At the grocery store, look for items from local farms or shop at the farmer’s market.
When shopping at the farmers market, don’t shy away from vegetables that are unfamiliar to you. Farmers want you to ask questions about their products and they are happy to share ways to prepare them. Since food item availability changes often, shop with flexibility in mind. Most vegetables can be interchanged in recipes and salads can be any combination you choose, so be creative and adventurous in your food selections. Remember to take along reusable bags or baskets to carry your purchases home.
Buying locally grown food allows you to take advantage of fresher foods, and it supports local farmers and keeps dollars in the community. Growing food at home is another aspect of sustainable eating that provides many benefits. It saves extra trips to the grocery store and gives you a greater appreciation for farming. Herbs, cucumbers, lettuce and tomatoes grow well in containers and can be planted today. Find more information on gardening, composting, healthy eating and food budgeting at the Pulaski Extension Office.
You will find fresh corn with your farmers, and peaches. Try this Corn and Peach Salsa Recipe.
Corn and Peach Salsa
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup lime juice
3 tablespoons canned chopped chipotle pepper
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
3 ½ cups fresh peaches chopped
3 1/3 cups fresh or frozen corn
2 garlic cloves minced
1 cup chopped bell pepper
In a large bowl combine all ingredients until well mixed. Allow it to rest in the refrigerator until flavors have a chance to blend, about 15 minutes. Serve with pita chips, crackers or any sturdy chip. Best if served the same day made. Store in the refrigerator.
The county fair is just weeks away, so begin planning what items you are going to enter in the Floral Hall Department of the Pulaski County Fair. Entries will be accepted on Wednesday, July 19 after 5:00 o’clock and on Thursday Morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the Fair Grounds.
In the foods department you can enter fresh produce, canned items, fresh baked goods, breads, candies, pies, and other food items. You can also enter your handmade quilts, flowers, photos, crafts and other items. Just check with the Extension Office.
You will find farmers are selling fresh produce each day at their farm. Shop at the Farmers Market in downtown Somerset on Saturdays 8:00-2:00, Wednesdays from 9:00-1:00, and the 4th Thursday of each month 4:00-7:00. They also have fresh meats.
Woodstock Community Center has a farmers market each Wednesday and Saturday 8:00-12:00 noon. They always have lots of fresh produce at their market.
You can have your pressure canner gauge lid checked out at the Extension Office each weekday from 8:00 to 4:30. Free canning publications are available to you.
Make a coiled fabric basket at the Extension Office on Saturday, July 15, starting at 10:00 o’clock. The cost is $35.00. You need to supply your sewing machine, thread and scissors. Janet Moran is the instructor.
You are invited to attend the Pulaski County Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, July 22 at the Center for Rural Development. The time is 10:00 to 3:00.
