For the coming year, MyPlate and the Dietary Guidelines emphasize more whole grains need to be included in our eating plan. The Centers for Disease Control reports that only 15% of adults get enough whole grains daily. Clearly, we all have more homework here!
But what are whole grains? How can people find them and find ways to eat more of them? To find whole grains, read the package and the label. The goal is to find items made with whole grains like quinoa, 100% whole wheat, oats, 100% whole barley, brown rice, or any other whole grain. If the first ingredient is a whole grain or the package claims 100% whole grain, that is a good choice. Here are a few favorite whole grains and our hacks to quickly get them to the table!
Brown rice
While brown rice takes almost double the time to cook as white rice, it can be purchased as fast cooking or cooked and frozen. But it cooks so easily unattended in an instant pot or rice cooker. Getting a rice cooker for your kitchen can be a great idea. Put any grain and water in the rice cooker, and you have a delicious, whole grain cooked perfectly.
The best bet is to cook a large batch of brown rice and then freeze the leftovers in portion-size bags or containers. This brings brown rice to the table next time in just 5 minutes or less.
Quinoa
Quinoa is a super-fast-cooking grain with a pleasant nutty flavor profile. It is easy to cook it in an instant pot or rice cooker. Follow the directions on the package, but most quinoa needs just 15 minutes to cook. If you cook a large batch, the leftovers go great on a salad the next day. They are also delicious when eaten with raisins or nuts as breakfast cereal.
Oats and whole grain cereal
Rolled oats can be eaten raw or cooked. They cook in 1-3 minutes in the microwave or mix them with yogurt and fruit for a breakfast dish called muesli.
Whole grain cereal is both a breakfast food and an on-the-go snack. Put some in a container and take it with you for snacking on the go.
Popcorn
Air-popped popcorn is a delicious treat that makes a great snack or family movie night treat. It is so fun to make that you will forget it is a whole grain!
Whole wheat bread
Many products come under the 100% whole wheat umbrella, from packaged cereals to pasta, bread, or crackers. Whenever you are buying these favorites, pick the whole grain varieties.
Whole wheat flour
You can also use white whole wheat flour in your baking. It can be substituted 50-100% in place of all-purpose flour. Most people need about six servings of whole grains a day. Make three or more whole grains, and you are on your way to a healthier diet full of fiber and nutrients. If you are not a Rice eater, try out this recipe and see if you like it.
Brown Rice
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cups uncooked long-grain brown rice
4 each garlic cloves minced
4 cups no-salt-added chicken broth
4 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
1/2 teaspoon fresh-cracked black pepper
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in rice and broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and cook over medium-low heat 30 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Spoon into a bowl and fluff with a fork. Top with green onions and black pepper. Will make 6 –1 cup servings, with 278 calories.
January is RADON awareness month. The Extension Service will have a special Radon Awareness Class on Friday, January 27, at 1:00 o’clock. Come and learn more about radon and how you can get a free Radon kit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.