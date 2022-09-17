The local Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) Club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 pm.
Kicking off their regular meeting season, the club was joined by Elaine Wilson who is the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Somerset Community College. Ms. Wilson spoke about ways to create a positive work and schooling environment by respecting people for their differences.
BPW President Elect, Brenda Pryor commented saying, “these are skills that extend way beyond the classroom and workplace. These are practices that help in our personal lives talking to our family and friends.” Brenda Pryor went on to say, “being that my family is from the Chicago suburbs, we were always surrounded by many different cultures. As people from all over are moving to our area here in Kentucky, these conversations are ones that are beneficial for newcomers and people who have called this place their Kentucky home for years.”
Chairman Barbara Sanders assisted President Rikiyah Pryor in presenting the clubs two major scholarships they give each year. The recipient of the Sally Murphy Memorial Scholarship is Dorthy Renee Bowles. Dorthy was joined by Theresa Hall, who is the recipient of the Martha Fulcher Estep Memorial Scholarship. These ladies are both attending Somerset Community College. With $1,500 in scholarships given out to these deserving women during the meeting and food from Serendipity at the Orange Door, it is needless to say that the club was very pleased with the celebration.
This month’s BPW Women Spotlight is Elaine Wilson.
Elaine A. Wilson of Somerset, Kentucky, serves as the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Somerset Community College. She is a Certified Diversity Professional through The Society for Diversity of Indianapolis, Indiana. She serves on various local and state boards including the Somerset Independent Schools Board of Education, the Kentucky School Boards Association Board of Directors, and the Friends of Kentucky Library Boards. She has maintained an active affiliation with the University of Kentucky in many capacities over the years.
Wilson earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work (University of Kentucky) with an emphasis in community organization, a Master of Science Degree in Social Administration (Case Western Reserve University) (MSSA), also emphasizing community organization; and she is currently studying toward a Doctorate in Social Work from the University of Kentucky. Wilson has three grown sons, four grandchildren, and is active in her community.
For more information about the Somerset Business and Professional Women’s Club and to join, you can visit them online at www.somersetbpw.com and online on Facebook @somersetbpwc and Instagram @somersetbpw.
